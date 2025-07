NewsVoir

Kochi (Kerala) [India], July 5: In a bold and extraordinary display of performance and innovation, Preethi Zodiac, the flagship mixer grinder from Versuni India, has earned recognition from the World Book of Records as the World's Most Powerful Mixer Grinder, in a multi-city record demonstration.

Also Read | Kiara Advani, Deepika Padukone & Other Actresses Dazzle in Gold Gowns (View Pics).

Organized across Kochi, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, the record-setting activity witnessed the Preethi Zodiac simultaneously grinding over 30 of the toughest and unconventional ingredients, including tiles, walnuts, coconut shell, brick, and more--live, in front of audiences and adjudicators. Over 120 influencers actively participated in the on-ground challenge in all 4 cities, helping set the record while amplifying reach and excitement in each city. The 30 unique ingredients were suggested by real consumers via a social media contest held in partnership with these influencers.

The anchor event, held in Kochi, was led by Gulbahar Taurani, MD & CEO, Versuni India, who was joined by brand partners, influencers, and consumers as the brand showcased its latest feat of engineering and brand legacy.

Also Read | Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Streaming Online, 2nd ODI 2025: How To Watch SL vs BAN Cricket Match Free Live Telecast on TV?.

"This milestone is not just a celebration of power--it's a testament to what Indian innovation can achieve," said Gulbahar Taurani, MD & CEO, Versuni India. "With the Zodiac, we've created a product that is designed in India, built for India, and ready for the world. This world record reflects our commitment to pushing boundaries and redefining possibilities in Indian kitchens."

The Preethi Zodiac is equipped with an advanced 750W Vega W5 motor architecture, engineered to handle even the toughest kitchen challenges. Known for its versatility, durability, and precision, the appliance offers fine and coarse grinding, blending, and food processing, all in one.

At the record event, the mixer grinder ground 30 tough materials live across 4 cities, powered continuously and under pressure, with all machines performing without interruption or drop in performance--earning applause from audiences and validation from the World Book of Records adjudicators.

"The Zodiac's ability to grind everything from dry turmeric to hard stone showcases the product's engineering excellence. No other consumer mixer grinder in its class has demonstrated this performance across multiple geographies simultaneously," noted Ankita Shah, the WBR certifying official present at the event.

Staying true its commitment to consumers, Preethi continues to offer customers lifelong free service across its entire product range to ensure a seamless and holistic brand experience. As a part of Versuni--a global house of brands including Philips, Preethi, Gaggia, Saeco, and L'OR Barista--this record is another proud milestone that reinforces Versuni India's ambition to become the Best Domestic Appliances Company in India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)