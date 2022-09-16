New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): As Times Prime, India's only premium lifestyle memberships app by Times Internet celebrates its anniversary this month, it is offering all members an assured gift from top brands like MyGlamm, Chaayos, Punjab Grill, Zoff and PVR.

All members of the Times Prime App can pick from a wide range of assured gifts like complimentary desserts at Chaayos and Punjab Grill, lipsticks from MyGlamm, and gifts from Zoff between Sep 15-30.

Commenting on the benefits on its anniversary, Harshita Singh, Business Head of Times Prime, said, "Times Prime always strives to provide a superlative lifestyle experience for its members, and today as we celebrate our anniversary, we are delighted to share with them a host of exciting offers that can be availed on the Times Prime app till 30th of September. We are not stopping here, we have several leading entertainment, restaurant, and lifestyle brands in the pipeline that will soon be available on the Times Prime app and are going to further elevate the membership experience. So I invite everyone to become a part of these celebrations and explore new ways of enjoying Times Prime Benefits."

Raghav Verma - Co-Founder, Chaayos congratulated Times prime and said, "We are excited to be a part of the Times Prime Anniversary celebrations and congratulate the brand on its journey which Chaayos has been an integral part of. To celebrate the occasion, we are also offering a complimentary dessert to all Times Prime members at Chaayos and look forward to offering more such unmatched benefits to Times Prime members and Chaayos patrons."

Sukhleen Aneja, CEO, Good Brands Co, The Good Glamm Group said "Congratulations Times Prime on another year of success. It's been an absolute pleasure working with the team. We are glad to be a part of Times Prime's growth journey and to be able to provide specially curated benefits to its members on MyGlamm products. In celebration of their anniversary, we at MyGlamm have curated a special gift for all Times Prime members and look forward to many such milestones together."

As a part of their birthday month celebrations, Times prime will also be launching a new category with special benefits at some of the top restaurants across India. This will be in addition to a host of benefits across various categories like OTT brands, Coffee houses, kids' brand benefits, food joints, news subscriptions, fashion & lifestyle, travel, and other essentials as well as curated Members only events that are already available via the Times Prime App.

Some of the brands under this massive umbrella of lifestyle elevation include Myntra Kids, Starbucks, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, Discovery+, ET Money Genius, Google One, Cultfit, Uber, Urban Company and many more.

