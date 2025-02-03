PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 3: Premium Plast Limited (NSE - PREMIUM), a trusted partner for high-quality, precision plastic components serving to diverse sectors as reported its Unaudited financials for H1 FY25.

H1 FY25 Standalone Key Financial Highlights

* Total Income Maintained at Rs. 23.27 Cr* EBITDA of Rs. 5.44 Cr, YoY growth of 7.74%* EBITDA Margin (%) of 23.39%, YoY growth of 191.01 BPS* Net Profit of Rs. 2.61 Cr, YoY growth of 9.25%* Net Profit Margin (%) of 11.20%, YoY growth of 105.69 BPS

Commenting on the performance Chetan Dave, Premium Plast Limited said, "Our operational efficiencies have led to strong EBITDA and net profit growth. Our focus on precision engineering, quality, and innovation continues to drive our business forward. The improvement in margins reflects our disciplined approach to cost management and value-driven product offerings. We remain committed to expanding our portfolio and strengthening our presence across key industries, ensuring sustained growth in the coming quarters"

Key Business Highlights in Recent Months

