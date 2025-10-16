PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 16: Recently, A press conference was held at the Press Club in Mumbai to announce the 20th International Tipitaka Chanting Ceremony, scheduled to take place from December 2-13, 2025, at the Sacred Seat of Enlightenment in Bodhgaya, Bihar. Organized by seventeen Buddhist organizations from across India, this milestone event celebrates two decades of spiritual unity and the revitalization of the Buddha's teachings under the sacred Bodhi Tree.

The press conference was graced by esteemed dignitaries, including ITCC President Most Venerable Bhante Sanghasena, Secretary General Most Venerable Bhante Vinay Rakkhita, Vice President Most Venerable Bhante Agradhamma, and Treasurer Venerable Ayya Sakya Dhammadeena, who shared their vision for this historic gathering.

Since its inception in 2006, the International Tipitaka Chanting Ceremony has grown into the largest international Buddhist event in South East Asia and India, uniting monastics and lay devotees from around the world to celebrate and revitalize the Dharma in the land where the Buddha attained enlightenment. This year, India takes the lead in hosting this noble tradition, reaffirming its role as the motherland of global Buddhism.

A Global Gathering for Peace and Spiritual Revival

The 10-day festival will bring together over 20,000 Indian monks and laypeople, including 10,000 devotees from Maharashtra, and more than 5,000 international monastics from Thailand, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Cambodia, Laos PDR, Vietnam, Indonesia, Nepal, Bangladesh, and the United States. Over 1,000 volunteers from across India, including 500 from Maharashtra, will dedicate their service to support the event.

The ceremony will feature daily recitations of the Buddha's teachings in Pali under the Bodhi Tree, discourses by Buddhist Dhamma gurus, question-and-answer sessions, an art gallery, cultural performances by artists from India and abroad, and a vibrant exchange of ideas and cultures. A highlight of this year's event is the consecration and donation of 220 four-foot golden Buddha statues, handcrafted in Odisha, to lay devotees and communities across India. These statues, symbolizing wisdom and compassion, will serve as spiritual foundations for new temples, meditation centers, and community spaces, marking the resurgence of Buddhism in its sacred homeland.

Event Highlights

The ceremony will commence on December 2, 2025, with a grand international Buddhist parade at 8:00 a.m., featuring pandals representing Buddhist nations in a resplendent display of devotion and unity. Thai and Vietnamese devotees will offer magnificent floral decorations, with vivid blossoms honoring the Buddha beneath the Bodhi Tree. The event will conclude on December 13 with a commemorative walk from Jethian Valley to the Mango Grove of Rajgir, retracing the Buddha's footsteps, with over 1,000 pilgrims from 22 countries expected to join this historic yatra.

Confirmed dignitaries for the opening ceremony include Pema Khandu, Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh; Chowna Mein, Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh; and Wangki Lowang, Minister of Forest & Environment, Mining & Minerals, Government of Arunachal Pradesh. Invitations have been extended to Mohammad Arif Khan, Governor of Bihar; Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister (December 6); Ramdas Athawale, Minister of State for Social Justice & Empowerment (December 7); and Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister, for the closing ceremony on December 12.

Economic and Cultural Impact:

The event is expected to generate approximately 20 crore in business for Bodhgaya and its surrounding areas, significantly boosting the local tourism and hospitality sectors. With chartered and scheduled flights bringing international pilgrims, the ceremony underscores Bodhgaya's importance as a global spiritual hub.

Voices of Inspiration:

Wangmo Dixey, Executive Director of the Light of Buddhadharma Foundation International (LBDFI) and founder of the event, shared: "It is a great honor to bring the sound of Dharma back to the Motherland of India. Each recitation under the Bodhi Tree carries a wish for peace--not just for ourselves, but for all beings. In these urgent times, our prayers in Bodhgaya become a global call for unity, compassion, and harmony."

Most Venerable Bhante Sanghasena, President of ITCC-India, reflected: "For twenty years, the International Tipitaka Chanting Ceremony has served as a sacred bridge connecting the Buddha's homeland with Buddhist nations worldwide. Beneath the Bodhi Tree, the voices of the Sangha rise together as one--transcending borders, traditions, and languages. I express my deep appreciation to Most Venerable Tarthang Tulku Rinpoche and Ms. Wangmo Dixey, whose noble vision and tireless efforts gave birth to this extraordinary spiritual movement. This ceremony is a spiritual renaissance for humanity, reminding us that the Buddha's timeless wisdom continues to illuminate our world today. I wholeheartedly invite all to join this historic gathering."

Supporting the Sangha and Attendees

A 30,000-square-foot food tent at the Kalachakra grounds beside the Mahabodhi Temple will provide free meals to all participants, with daily dana offerings hosted by lay devotees and Buddhist organizations in a spirit of generosity and fellowship.

About the Organizers

The event is organized by the Light of Buddhadharma Foundation International (LBDFI) in collaboration with the International Tipitaka Chanting Council (ITCC), dedicated to preserving and promoting the Buddha's teachings through prayer gatherings and pilgrimages.

For more information, visit www.lbdfi.org and www.tipitakachantingcouncil.org.

The 20th International Tipitaka Chanting Ceremony invites all to join this historic gathering to lend their voices to the sacred chanting and their hearts to the preservation of the Buddha Dhamma.

