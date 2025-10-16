New Delhi, October 16: To manage the anticipated surge in passenger traffic during Diwali and Chhath Puja 2025, Indian Railways has temporarily suspended the sale of platform tickets at 15 major stations across India. The move is aimed at ensuring smooth crowd control, safer boarding, and better management at high-traffic stations, especially in metro cities like Delhi and Mumbai.

The restriction on platform ticket sales is in place from October 15 to October 28, 2025, at most locations, with a few extending until October 31, as per Western Railway. Indian Railways to Now Prepare Reservation Charts 8 Hours Before Train Departure Instead of Current Practice of 4 Hours To Enhance Passenger Convenience.

Full List of Stations Where Platform Ticket Sales Are Suspended

Delhi Region

New Delhi Railway Station

Delhi Junction

Hazrat Nizamuddin

Anand Vihar Terminal

Ghaziabad

Mumbai & Gujarat Region (From Oct 15–31)

Bandra Terminus

Vapi

Surat

Udhna

Central Railway – Mumbai Division (From Oct 16–31)

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)

Dadar

Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT)

Thane

Kalyan

Panvel

Railway officials clarified that platform tickets will still be issued to senior citizens, children, ailing passengers, specially-abled individuals and women requiring assistance, as per Railway Board guidelines. Indian Railways Introduces Online Cancellation for Tickets Purchased From Counters, Know How To Cancel Physical Railway Tickets Online.

Additionally, holding areas have been set up at key stations like New Delhi Railway Station (Ajmeri Gate side) and LTT Mumbai, to prevent overcrowding and ensure smoother passenger flow.

Indian Railways has appealed to all travellers to plan their journeys accordingly, avoid unnecessary crowding, and cooperate with authorities to ensure a safe and comfortable festive travel experience.

