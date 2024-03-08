New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi conferred the National Creators Award, marking a recognition of innovation and creativity in various domains, at Bharat Mandapam on Friday.

The event witnessed the felicitation of outstanding creators, among whom Gaurav Chaudhary and Drew Hicks stood out for their remarkable contributions.

Gaurav Chaudhary famously known as 'Technical Guruji', renowned for his significant presence in the tech community, received the Best Creator in Tech Category award from Prime Minister Modi.

Reflecting on his journey, Chaudhary expressed gratitude, stating, "In October 2015, I started my channel, and one of the main reasons behind it was the Digital India initiative that began in the month of July. About a year before that, when you (PM Narendra Modi) launched the Make in India program, when manufacturing started in our country, and foreign companies started coming to India, I felt that if I could share my knowledge, I should start."

Emphasizing the importance of democratizing technology for a prosperous future, Prime Minister Modi echoed Chaudhary's sentiments, highlighting the need to empower individuals through access to technology.

"For a bright future, we should democratize technology," stated Prime Minister Modi, underscoring the transformative potential of technology in driving progress and inclusivity.

In another recognition, Drew Hicks was honored with the Best International Creator award by Prime Minister Modi.

Hicks, known for his impactful contributions to creative endeavors, expressed his gratitude, remarking, "Thank you for the award, and I just want to make people happy and illuminate the name of India."

Speaking at the award function PM Modi assured the audience that his government would continue to organise these awards in his next term.

"Lok Sabha elections are going to take place in the next few days...I am giving you this guarantee that I will host the same kind of event on the next Shivratri, maybe the date can change...'Mujhe bharosa hai mujhse zyada mere liye aap marte hai, aur aap mere liye isliye marte hai kyuki main aapke liye jeeta hoon. Jo apne liye nahi jeeta hai uske liye marne wale bohot hote hai'...All of you present here are my family" the Prime Minister said.

The National Creators Award ceremony serves as a platform to celebrate the visionaries and innovators who have played instrumental roles in shaping various fields, from technology to creativity. (ANI)

