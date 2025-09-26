VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 26: With this expansion, Pristyn Care now has 9 hospitals with over 500 beds and 2,00,000+ sq. ft. of advanced medical infrastructure, supported by 450+ medical professionals across India. Strengthening its presence further, Pristyn Care has expanded into Maharashtra with the addition of Pristyn Care LOC (Laparo Obeso Centre), led by internationally acclaimed bariatric surgeon Dr. Shashank Shah.

Also Read | Shilpa Shetty's Lawyer Prashant Patil Issues Major Statement Amid Reports of INR 15 Crore Transfer From Raj Kundra to Her.

This expansion comes with a national recognition milestone, as the Times Health Survey 2025 ranked Laparo Obeso Centre as India's 3rd Best Bariatric Hospital under the All India Lifestyle Hospitals & Clinics category.

Dr. Shashank Shah, regarded as a pioneer in bariatric and metabolic surgery with over three decades of experience, said the expansion will amplify patient access: "Laparo Obeso Centre has always stood for clinical excellence in bariatric and metabolic surgery. Becoming part of Pristyn Care's ecosystem means our expertise can now reach more patients across Maharashtra and beyond, supported by seamless systems, digital healthcare, and strong insurance coverage."

Also Read | Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Match? Here's the Possibility of CR7 Featuring in Starting XI.

Echoing this, Harsimarbir Singh, Co-founder of Pristyn Care, emphasized the significance of the launch: "We are proud to expand our hospital footprint with Dr. Shashank Shah's Laparo Obeso Centre, one of India's most reputed bariatric institutions. Maharashtra is a key focus for us, and this expansion reflects our vision of building world-class, patient-first hospitals that bring advanced surgical care closer to people."

Looking ahead, Pristyn Care is on track to have over 5,00,000 sq. ft. of medical facilities with more than 1,000 beds, 200+ ICUs, and 50+ modular OTs before the end of this financial year -- further cementing its position as one of India's fastest-growing healthcare providers.

About Pristyn Care

Pristyn Care is a leading healthcare provider specializing in advanced secondary care surgeries through its 200+ in-house super-specialty surgeons across hundreds of partner hospitals and clinics. Its expert team uses cutting-edge medical technology to treat over 50+ diseases across 30+ cities in India across its 9 Own hospitals and 200+ Partner hospitals. Founded in August 2018 by Harsimarbir Singh, Dr. Vaibhav Kapoor, and Dr. Garima Sawhney, Pristyn Care is committed to delivering seamless surgical experiences.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)