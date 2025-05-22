PNN

New Delhi [India], May 22: Indian film producer Chanda Patel created a proud moment for Indian cinema by unveiling the official poster of her upcoming film Tera Mera Nata at the prestigious 78th Cannes International Film Festival 2025. The film stars Suraj Kumar and Ambika in lead roles and is already generating buzz for its heartfelt storyline and promising performances.

Held from May 13 to May 24, 2025, the Cannes Film Festival continues to serve as the world's premier platform for showcasing cinematic excellence. Chanda Patel's presence on the iconic red carpet marks yet another significant step in the global recognition of Indian content. The unveiling was attended by international film personalities and delegates, adding glamour and international attention to the event.

"Tera Mera Nata" is said to be a soul-stirring romantic drama that explores themes of love, destiny, and emotional connections set against a visually rich backdrop. The poster, which features Suraj Kumar and Bhavika in a serene natural setting, hints at a touching narrative and picturesque cinematography.

Speaking on the occasion, Chanda Patel expressed her excitement: "Presenting our film poster at Cannes is a dream come true. We've poured our hearts into Tera Mera Nata, and sharing its first glimpse on a global stage is a proud moment for our entire team."

With this international launch, Tera Mera Nata is now one of the most anticipated Indian films slated for release soon. The film is expected to resonate with global audiences thanks to its universal theme and emotional depth.

