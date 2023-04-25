Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): Learnbay, a leading ed-tech startup that has been transforming the professional learning landscape, is proud to announce the launch of three new domain courses: HR Analytics, Marketing Analytics, and Banking Analytics. These new courses complement Learnbay's existing Data Science and Full Stack courses, bringing the total number of courses offered by Learnbay to 16. Learnbay aims to empower professionals to pursue multiple domains and facilitate faster upskilling for career success.

The new domain courses are designed to cater both programmers and non-programmers, making them accessible to a wider range of professionals. The courses are exclusively tailored for working professionals with industry experience. The new courses come with the benefit of unlimited interview calls until candidates are hired. Learnbay also enables the learners with a platform to apply their newly acquired skills in the job market and secure their desired roles.

Speaking about the launch of new courses, Krishna Kumar, CEO, Learnbay said, "We are excited to introduce these new domain courses in HR Analytics, Marketing Analytics, and Banking Analytics in line with our commitment to helping learners land their dream jobs. We believe that continuous upskilling and reskilling are crucial for professionals to stay ahead in today's competitive job market. These courses are designed to provide learners with the skills and knowledge they need to excel in their respective domains and accelerate their career growth."

Learnbay recognizes the importance of pursuing multiple domains to broaden skill sets and increase job opportunities. Taking up upskilling courses, such as HR Analytics and Marketing Analytics, can provide professionals with a competitive edge in the job market.

In addition to the comprehensive curriculum and industry-relevant content, learners who successfully complete these domain courses will be awarded dual certification from IBM and Microsoft, further enhancing their credentials and employability. These new domain courses will be available to learners across Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 cities, making them accessible to professionals across various locations.

Link to the Website: www.learnbay.co/advance-data-science-certification-courses-generic

Learnbay, founded by Krishna Kumar, Nisha Kumari and Abhishek Gupta in 2015, is a Bengaluru-based EdTech firm. Their primary focus is to offer data science, AI, ML, full-stack web development, and advanced software development courses ranging from 180 to 400 hours to working professionals. Besides offering course completion certificates, the company also offers certificates for project work and micro-skills via IBM.

Students may access this hybrid learning style through authorized centers in cities across India, including Chennai, Bangalore, Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Delhi. Learnbay's greatest distinguishing qualities are its personalized learning strategies, modules, and support. The organization offers focused career counseling to assist hopefuls in choosing the best career path based on their educational and professional skills.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)