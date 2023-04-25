Kim Tae-ri became a global crush after Twenty Five Twenty One. There are plenty of videos on social media where users have appraised her for her perfect histrionics and engulfing screen presence. There are also those posts where people are stunned to find out that Tae-ri is over 30 years of age and looks so young. In fact, many are shocked to know she is older than Nam Joo Hyuk in reality even when she played younger than him in the series. Song Joong-ki Looks Engrossed Watching Kim Tae-Ri Vlog, Twitterati Find His Instagram Post Too Adorable.

Guess that's the thing about Korean actors and actresses. They refuse to look their age but we feel in Kim Tae-ri particularly stands out here. To prove it, we pieced together five pictures of the actress where we feel she is defying all age norms. Kim Tae Ri To Reportedly Star in New Webtoon Based Drama ‘Jung Nyeon’

In sync with nature and its beauty

Keep it quirky

Style right

Keep the inner child alive

Laugh out loud and with love

This can very well be your own guide to living life the way you want to and not care about your age. Kim Tae-ri can be your life's Marie Kondo.

