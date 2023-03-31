Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): Propelld, a Bangalore-based FinTech startup specialising in education lending, had announced a scholarship pool worth up to 1Cr. for post-graduate students. After receiving an overwhelming response from students across the country the company announced the winners of phase-l of the programme. The selection process was a challenging one, as the company received numerous outstanding applications from deserving candidates.

Propelld wants to congratulate all the winners who have demonstrated academic excellence and impressive achievements in extra-curricular and co-curricular activities.

Also Read | South African Telecommunications Group Telkom Kicks off the Sale of a Stake in Its Fiber … – Latest Tweet by Bloomberg.

Here is what Anisha Rai, a resident of Rohtak about to start her PG program at IIM Rohtak, said after receiving the top prize, "Receiving this scholarship is an ecstatic opportunity for me. As I will be beginning with my post graduation in the coming months, this will help me alleviate my financial burdens. I will allocate this fund to pay fees and enroll myself in course for skilling up. I am thankful to Propelld for providing students like me with such an empowering opportunity."

Speaking about the initiative, Bibhu Prasad Das, Co-Founder of Propelld said, "We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the winners and wish them continued success in their academic and professional endeavors. We would also like to express our sincere appreciation to all the applicants for their efforts and contributions towards making this scholarship program a great success."

Also Read | Renault Duster SUV Bracing Up for Its Resurrection in India; Caught Testing With Dacia Bigster Inspired Styling.

Additionally, the second phase of the scholarship program will be rolled out soon. We will be sharing more details about the program and the application process in the coming weeks. Interested students who are planning to take admission into a post-graduate program in the academic year 2023-24 and who missed out applying for the scholarship in the Phase-I are welcome to visit our scholarship website and join the wait-list. The registration process will be opening soon and they will be kept informed about it.

Propelld is a Bangalore-based FinTech startup specializing in lending in the Education segment backed by Westbridge Capital, Stellaris Ventures and India Quotient. Founded by IIT and IIM alumni, the core team consists of experienced professionals from the banking and finance Industry and consumer fintech startups like Bajaj FinServ, PayU, Kotak and Edelweiss. We work with 1000+ educational Institutes across edTech, K12, Universities and Schools. With an annual disbursal run rate of Rs 1200 Crores and NPAs below 1%, Propelld is one of the best-managed & quickest growing loan portfolios. Propelld has managed to achieve the above business fundamentals and yet remains profitable.

Address: 1st Floor, No: 1614/1615, Enzyme 7th cross, 19th Main Rd, 1st Sector, HSR Layout, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560102.

Media Queries: pr@propelld.com.

Propelld has launched Propelld Post-Grad Scholarship Program 2023-24 in 2023 to support students applying to a post-graduate program in academic year 2023-24. The scholarships awarded are subject to terms and conditions of the program. The list of top prize winners of phase-I of the program is available at the scholarship website.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)