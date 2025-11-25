BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 25: Protectt.ai, a leading AI-native Mobile App Security & Fraud Control Platform, today announced the launch of the latest version of AppProtectt, its next-generation Mobile App Security platform offering advanced Runtime Application Self-protection (RASP) and AI-led Behaviour Monitoring.

Also Read | ‘120 Bahadur’: Building Society’s Notice Asking Residents to Watch Farhan Akhtar’s War Drama Goes Viral.

Protectt.ai's innovative platform secures the mobile applications of leading Banking, Stock Exchange, and Insurance institutions across India. The new release introduces enhanced runtime protection capabilities and intelligent, policy-driven controls that empower enterprises to deliver safer, more reliable mobile app experiences to their users.

As mobile applications continue to anchor banking, payments, insurance, and digital services across India, AppProtectt is engineered to provide higher accuracy, real-time responsiveness, and deeper visibility, enabling organizations to maintain trust, strengthen compliance, and ensure app integrity at scale.

Also Read | IND vs SA 2nd Test 2025: South Africa Set Massive 549-Run Target as India Slip to 27/2 at Stumps on Day 4.

Designed for Customer Confidence, Built for Mobile-first Enterprises

AppProtectt brings together multi-layered runtime protection, ensuring mobile apps function smoothly and securely--even in dynamic device and network environments.

Key Advancements and Their Customer Benefits

1. Intelligent Device Integrity Protection & Behaviour Monitoring

* Enhanced Root & Jailbreak Detection * Detailed Rooting & Hooking App Identification * Advanced Code Injection Detection * User & Device Behaviour Monitoring

Benefits: Ensures applications operate with full integrity while continuously analysing behavioural deviations that signal fraud, automation, or malicious activity--delivering a consistent and secure digital experience across diverse mobile app ecosystems.

2. Stronger Network & App-Level Safeguards

* Enhanced SSL Pinning * Public Wi-Fi Network Identification * Adaptive Screenshot/Recording Prevention * Mock Location & Developer Settings Detection

Benefits: Maintains secure app usage across varying network conditions, supporting uninterrupted and trustworthy experiences for end users.

3. Dynamic, Policy-Driven Adaptive Controls

Available for both Android and iOS:

* Adaptive Runtime Actions * Periodic In-App Warnings * Corporate Certificate Whitelisting

Benefits: Offers enterprises the flexibility to tailor in-app responses based on policy frameworks--without modifying application code--resulting in faster deployment and greater operational efficiency.

Speaking on the launch, Manish Mimani, Founder & CEO, Protectt.ai, said, "The release of AppProtectt's latest version marks another significant step in our journey to secure the mobile app ecosystem. As fraudsters evolve, app security must evolve faster. With enhanced detection intelligence, behaviour monitoring and adaptive runtime protection, AppProtectt enables organizations to stay ahead of modern threats while meeting the highest standards of regulatory compliance and user trust."

Compliance-Ready and Developer-Friendly

With increasing emphasis on application-level security from regulators such as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), AppProtectt supports enterprises with:

* Seamless compliance alignment * Low-code, rapid integration workflows * AI-enhanced fraud detection capabilities * Comprehensive Runtime Application Self-protection (RASP)

The result is a resilient and self-defending mobile application environment, optimized for both enterprise teams and end users.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)