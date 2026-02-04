VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 4: In a significant stride towards modernizing traditional medicine, Pune's Rasayu Cancer Clinic is leveraging proprietary digital technology to build a rigorous, evidence-based foundation for Ayurvedic oncology. This initiative seeks to align the Ayurveda with contemporary medical research standards, addressing long-standing questions about its safety, efficacy, and global acceptability.

While digital record-keeping and data analytics for clinical research are commonplace in Western medicine and India's major corporate hospitals, their adoption within Ayurvedic and alternative therapy practices has been minimal. Rasayu is bridging this gap with a custom-built software platform that meticulously documents every facet of a patient's journey.

The system goes beyond digitizing prescriptions and medical investigations. It systematically captures subjective, patient-reported outcomes--such as quality of life, pain levels, and sleep patterns--using internationally validated assessment tools. Furthermore, the clinic has successfully digitalized its entire archive of paper-based cancer case records spanning the last 15 years, creating a vast, searchable historical database. This has helped to get a huge database of real-world evidence and patient reported outcomes of cancer patients taking Ayurveda medicines.

"This is a mission to transform global perception," said Dr. Yogesh Bendale, Chairman and Managing Director of Rasayu Cancer Clinic. "To dispel myths and misconceptions about Ayurveda, we need irrefutable data generated through validated, scientific methods. This software is our tool to provide that evidence, proving both the safety and efficacy of our protocols in critical illnesses."

Dr. Bendale highlighted that the data directly tackles common patient concerns. "Based on the huge data from this software today we have documented evidence about safety of our medicines even in those patients who are on continuous Ayurvedic medications for years without any adverse reactions. More importantly, we have compiled robust efficacy data, even in complex, chronic conditions like cancer, where doubts often persist. "The majority of our patients come to us with advanced-stage cancer, often exhausted by current available therapy," says Dr. Bendale. "They need a high level of confidence before starting any new treatment, especially regarding the safety of combining conventional oncology with Ayurveda. Our software-generated data provides that crucial reassurance."

The investment in technology has catalysed a research revolution at the clinic. Since the software's implementation, Rasayu has authored 20 high-impact, peer-reviewed publications in esteemed international journals, boasting an average Impact Factor of 19.5. This output challenges the prevailing notion of a scarcity of rigorous scientific literature in Ayurveda.

"Developing this software was a significant challenge," explained Dr. Poonam Birari, Senior Ayurvedic Oncologist at Rasayu, who led the clinical part of the software development project. "It required months of tireless effort from the Rasayu team to meet global technical standards while preserving the unique principles and identity of Ayurveda within the system."

"Before this system, our research was constrained. Now, we can analyse trends, outcomes, and patient responses with precision, which has directly translated into a many-fold increase in quality publications," says Dr. Avinash Kadam who heads Research in Rasayu.

This scholarly achievement of Rasayu has been accepted for presentation at the 23rd Annual Meeting of the Japanese Society of Medical Oncology in Yokohama this March. Rasayu is known for high quality research which are frequently presented in global international conferences. Recently in another landmark achievement, a study by Rasayu on the breast cancer patients being treated with platinum-based chemotherapy showed that Ayurved therapy significantly reduces patient's fatigue which is very predominant in such patients, helps to continue platinum therapy uninterrupted and also improves the overall quality of life.

"Rasayu is committed to promoting evidence-based Ayurvedic oncology, which is crucial to instilling confidence in patients facing life-threatening illnesses," Dr. Bendale stated.

On the occasion of World Cancer Day, this pioneering effort from an unconventional oncology centre marks a hopeful convergence. By providing a strong evidentiary backbone, such initiatives can reduce resistance among conventional practitioners and pave the way for a more integrated, patient-centric oncology model. The ultimate goal, as Dr. Bendale envisions, is to see Ayurveda and conventional medicine work synergistically, utilizing the best of both worlds to improve overall outcomes for cancer patients worldwide.

