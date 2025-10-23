PNN

New Delhi [India], October 23: Ahmedabad Defenders stunned the unbeaten Mumbai Meteors in the RR Kabel Prime Volleyball League powered by Scapia at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad, on Saturday, winning the match 12-15, 15-7, 15-12, 21-20. Nandhagopal was named the Player of the Match. With this win, Ahmedabad Defenders climbed to the second position in the table with 12 points in six games, while the Meteors slipped to the third position.

Nandha started strong for Ahmedabad, while Muthusamy Appavu set up attacks from the middle to utilise Abhinav's strengths. The Meteors targeted small gaps in Zone 2 as Mathias Loftesnes managed to get a super serve. Petter Ostvik blocked Angamuthu twice, but service pressure from Dhruvil Shah kept the game levelled. A risky super serve paid dividends for the Meteors and got them a set ahead.

Battur Batsuuri started the counterattack for Ahmedabad. Angamuthu started finding his rhythm and tested Mumbai's defence. Nandha's super spike earned Ahmedabad a super point, bringing the game to level pegging.

Constant attacks from Batsuuri and Angamuthu allowed the Defenders to take hold of the game. Trailing behind, Mumbai brought in the veteran blocker Karthik, whose super serve immediately put the pressure back on Ahmedabad. Nikhil's left-handed spike also added attacking flair to Mumbai.

A tremendous service from Nandha brought Ahmedabad back into the lead in the thrilling fourth set. The game ended with Angamuthu blocking Loftesnes, and Ahmedabad registered a memorable win to get all three points.

