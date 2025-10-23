PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 23: The Goa Guardians pulled off a spectacular comeback to defeat the Delhi Toofans 14-16, 11-15, 15-11, 16-13, 15-11 in the RR Kabel Prime Volleyball League powered by Scapia at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad, on Sunday. Prince was named the Player of the Match as the Guardians climbed up to fourth on the table with 10 points.

After the thrilling win, Owner Raju Chekuri said, "Goa Guardians" is a great, resilient team. After going down two sets, winning three sets continuously shows their team's bonding and strength."

The opening set was a thriller, with both sides matching each other point for point. Jesus Chourio and Muhammed Jasim struck early for the Toofans, while Dushyant Singh's super serve briefly put the Guardians ahead. Jeffrey Menzel tried to close the set for Goa, but the Toofans' power duo of Anu James and Chourio delivered when it mattered most to take the first set 16-14.

The Toofans carried their rhythm into the second set, with Carlos Berrios dominating from the outside. Despite Menzel's sharp net play keeping the Guardians in touch, setter Saqlain Tariq's pinpoint assists to Chourio and Berrios ensured a comfortable 15-11 win, putting the Toofans two sets up.

Goa responded strongly in the third, driven by Nathaniel's attacking energy and Chirag Yadav's serve pressure. Prince led the defence with a superb block as the Guardians finally found their rhythm to pull one back 15-11.

The fourth set saw Chourio and Berrios threaten to wrap things up early for the Toofans, but Menzel's explosive spikes and Prince's dominance at the net inspired a thrilling turnaround. Prince sealed the set 16-13 with a stunning super serve to level the match.

In the decisive fifth set, both teams traded blows early before Goa's Aravindan executed a clever setter dump and Prince continued his heroics at the net. Anu James fought hard for the Toofans, but Chirag Yadav's powerful super point spike sealed a famous 3-2 victory for the Guardians.

