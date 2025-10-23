Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's highly anticipated horror comedy film Thamma finally hit the big screens on Tuesday, October 21, 2025. The movie, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, generated huge hype as it's the fifth instalment in the fan favourite Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. Actress Aneet Padda, who shot to fame with Saiyaara, officially joined MHCU with the upcoming film Shakti Shalini. ‘Saiyaara’ Star Aneet Padda CONFIRMED in Maddock Horror Universe’s Upcoming Film ‘Shakti Shalini’; Special Announcement Video From ‘Thamma’ Gets LEAKED Online – WATCH.

Aneet Padda's casting in the upcoming horror comedy film was screened during the premiere of Thamma in the theatres. Several clips from the theatrical release have made their way to social media, generating significant hype among fans. In a recent interview, filmmaker Amar Kaushik revealed how Aneet made her entry into the franchise.

Amar Kaushik Shares the Story Behind Aneet Padda’s Casting in ‘Shakti Shalini’

While speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Amar Kaushik shared the story behind Saiyaara star Aneet Padda's casting in Shakti Shalini. He said, "When we were writing the script, we realised that we needed a younger actor. Meanwhile, we saw her film Saiyaar and realised that she suits the part perfectly for the character. She heard the story and came on board."

Aneet Padda Introduced As ‘Shakti Shalini’ in ‘Thamma’

the mother of all "Shakti-Shalini" miss aneet padda is coming dec 2026. ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/Z9QgLgxJiw — hourly aneet (@aneethourly) October 21, 2025

While Aneet Padda will play the lead in MHCU's upcoming film Shakti Shalini, the director of the project is yet to be revealed. When Amar was asked if he would lead the project, the filmmaker said, "We are still in discussion and ahvent decided yet."

‘Shakti Shalini’ Only MHCU Release in 2026?

During the conversation, Amar Kaushik further hinted that Shakti Shalini might be the only film from MHCU releasing in 2026. He said, "There might be just one film from the universe in 2026. We feel that there should not be overdose and we should not give too many films in a short period. Hence, as of now the plan is to bring Shakti Shalini next year." ‘Thamma’ Movie Review: Not Enough Bite in Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s Supernatural Romcom (LatestLY Exclusive).

Aneet Padda’s Upcoming Films

Apart from Shakti Shalini, Aneet Padda has a courtroom drama titled Nyaya. The series will also star Fatima Sana Shaikh and Arjun Mathur in key roles and will be directed by Nitya Mehra and Karan Kapadia. Reports also suggest that the series was shot a year before Saiyaara.

