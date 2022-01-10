Mumbai (Maharashtra)/ Bengaluru (Karnataka)/ New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI/BusinessWire India): In its mission to promote literary works and industry, PragatiE Vichaar Literature Festival initiated PVLF Excellence Awards.

They are perhaps the first 100% authentic awards and are driven by data and numbers.

Frontlist Media joined hands with the Federation of Indian Publishers [FIP] and brought Nielsen as a knowledge partner. These awards are powered by Nielsen Bookscan Data, the only real source that tracks actual book sales across India and the World.

Data used for the awards was from Jan 2019 - Nov 2021. Pranav Gupta, Hony General Secretary of FIP and Co-founder of Frontlist Media said, "These dates were selected to ensure the bias of Covid may be removed from the end-result. We went till 15 months before the pandemic hit."

The industry has come forward to support the event. Conceptualized by Frontlist, co-organized with The Federation of Indian Publishers; with Nielsen as knowledge partner and hosted by PragatiE, the event got industry-wide support with publishers such as WonderHouse Publishing, Repro India, FingerPrints Publishing, Disha Publications, Dreamland Children Books, Prints Publications, LiFi Publications, Solh Wellness, BuyBooksIndia and Advit Toys joining as sponsors. All top publishers around the country had participated with their books, evangelizing their readers to vote for them and the coveted PVLF Excellence Award.

In a 10 day voting period, PVLF garnered 40,000+ votes. According to Kapil Gupta, Co-founder of Frontlist Media, "the target was upwards of 20,000 votes. However, the publishers and the authors really appreciated the awards. They combined their resources to promote their books and get the readers and fans to vote for them."

List of awards and the winners:

PVLF Author Excellence Awards: These awards were based on nominations by authors, who were allowed to nominate themselves into a maximum of 2 categories. The nominations were shortlisted by a Jury along with the Nielsen Bookscan Data. The final winner in each category was awarded on the basis of Public Voting.

Below is the list of the winners of the PVLF Author Excellence Awards:

PVLF People's Choice Publisher Awards: According to Pranav Gupta, Co-founder of Frontlist Media, "Publisher awards were meant to specifically recognize the Indian Publishers. Going beyond some of the international publishers who dominate all awards. We chose only the Indian Publishers in this category and decided upon them strictly based on the Nielsen Bookscan Data."

There were 3 categories under this award section and the top 3 Indian Publishers in each category were selected.

PVLF Reader's Choice Book Awards: These awards were to recognize the most sold books across all categories. The results were based on the Nielsen definition of Silver, Gold and Platinum Books. The final winner amongst these categories was selected by Public voting.

The company would like to congratulate all supremely talented authors who participated in the event to make it a grand success. The next version of PVLF awards certainly promises to be a big one. Go to www.Frontlist.in for more information about PVLF Excellence Awards.

