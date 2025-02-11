Business News | Qatar Will Support India for Its Energy Needs as Partner-friend: Gulf Country's Energy Minister

New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI): Qatar's Minister of Energy and President and CEO Qatar Energy, Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, said his country is committed to supporting and serving India as the latter is ambitiously pushing for diversifying its energy mix.

"We see ourselves as supporting India on this journey as partners and friends and whatever we can do to serve the Indian market and help India, we are absolutely there to help," the Qatari minister told ANI, while taking a ride on a hydrogen bus inside Yashobhoomi complex on the inaugural day of India Energy Week 2025.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtual inaugural speech, he said he was impressed about the "magnificent plan orchestrated" by the Indian government.

"You (India) have a great plan and a very ambitious plan, already achieved a lot of things that many countries are talking about and cannot achieve," he noted.

He underlined that India needed a good energy mix between all the energy sources that it has.

Giving an example of the bus he was riding, he pointed out how petrochemicals produce the chairs, the handles, and many other components of it. His example was drive home the fact how important petrochemicals were.

"Some of my suits, what you're wearing is all from oil and gas," he told the reporter. "Creams, shoes, so is the flooring. So when people say renewable, you can actually use renewable to generate electricity. But to manufacture these materials (the components of the bus), it needs oil and gas."

Futher, referring to coal, the Qatari minister also said India should use its own resources.

"When you have your own resources you should use your resources because you need all the resources that are needed for growth. So I think you need coal," he said.

"You need gas, you need oil, you need solar, you need wind, all sources of energy to make sure that you have ample supply for the growth and the economic ambitions that the country has."

India Energy Week 2025, the third edition, promises unparalleled global participation from Ministers, CEOs, and industry leaders. The first two editions were held in Bengaluru and Goa, respectively.

The India Energy Week over the previous two editions has grown and transformed itself into a prominent part of the global energy calendar.

Prime Minister Modi delivered his remarks at the inauguration of third edition of India Energy Week 2025 via video message today. He emphasized that the attendees are not just part of the Energy Week, but are also integral to India's energy ambitions. (ANI)

