Milpitas (California) [US]/Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): QpiAI, a leader in quantum computing and AI today announced QpiAISense platform for room temperature qubit control. QpiAISense accelerates ML library using discrete FPGA DSPs currently. But in future it would support massive ML compute capability as much as 8000 trillion operations per second per watt (8000 Tops/watt ) using Qpisemi's (https://www.qpisemi.tech) silicon photonics based AI20P001 to be integrated on QpiAISense platform. Qubit control and high-fidelity operation of Quantum computer, requires ML based technology, which QpiAI provides readily. Further to accelerate optimization workload on the quantum computers, QpiAI will be integrating the Trion SoC onto QpiAISense platform. Trion will be gateway for hybrid Classical-Quantum compute software development and application. Current applications which will be run on QpiAISense will be running smoothly with both AI20P001 and Trion integration of QpiAISense.

- QpiAI begins deployment of QpiAISense room temperature Qubit controller platform, which has native ML acceleration capability to control various qubits types including Superconducting, Spin and Ion-traps.

- QpiAISense platform is thoroughly tested with Real world application like logistics, Finance, materials discovery, AI/ML applications via interfacing with QpiAI-Quantum software libraries

- Along with number of channels of 16, which is highest in Industry, ML acceleration is the key differentiator to tune the Qubits continuously to make sure high performance and lower operations error of the qubits

- QpiAISense Single unit box can control 16 channels. But it can be modularly stacked to control as many qubits as possible. QpiAISense platform can control 25, 50, 124, 256, 512 ,1024 and 2048 qubits

- QpiAIsense hardware platform and QpiAI-Quantum software platform have roadmap with integration of hybrid classical-Quantum compute chipset solution that QpiAI is working on to vertically integrate AI and Quantum processing to accelerate Quantum application adoption

- In near term future, QPIAIsense integrates Optimization processor (QpiAI Trion) and AI processor based on silicon photonics (QpiSemi AI20P001) that offers up to 8000 ToPs/W of ML acceleration capability for tuning and analytics on 1024+ logical qubits (millions of physical Qubits) and support AI and quantum applications

QpiAISense Product Details

- High speed Integrated control and readout electronics for quantum processors.

- Control and readout of up to 16 qubits.

- Trigger to AWG pulse

