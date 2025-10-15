VMPL

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 15: QualityKiosk Technologies and Katalon today announced the QualityKiosk-Katalon Co-Lab, a joint innovation lab, to accelerate adoption of AI-native Quality Engineering in Enterprises.

The Lab is aimed at solving the most complex quality and reliability engineering challenges, leveraging the deep AI capabilities of Katalon and the extensive domain and engineering expertise of Qualitykiosk. To further deepen this strategic relationship Qualitykiosk is the "Global Launch Partner" for Katalon's TrueTest and both organisations are jointly investing in Co-Lab to build applied AI solutions aligned to enterprise roadmaps. QualityKiosk will debut its solution playbooks, utilities, frameworks, and accelerators and its inaugural cohort of TrueTest-certified engineers.

The lab will be inaugurated on October 15 by Maneesh Jhawar, CEO, QualityKiosk, and Vu Lam, CEO, Katalon, alongside senior technology leaders from BFSI, automotive, retail, and digital-native enterprises.

"This lab is where QualityKiosk's domain depth meets Katalon's AI-native testing capabilities," said Maneesh Jhawar, CEO, QualityKiosk Technologies. "With TrueTest at the core, we are helping organizations move beyond traditional automation, delivering self-maintaining, behavior-driven test suites that evolve with real user data. The outcome is faster releases, higher coverage, and greater confidence in every deployment."

"TrueTest grounds quality in real usage--not just pre-scripted models," said Vu Lam, CEO, Katalon. "Partnering with QualityKiosk brings scale, certified talent, and domain expertise, so customers can modernize quickly on the Katalon Platform and sustain coverage as their apps evolve."

"The Lab is a hands-on, "pilot-to-scale" environment with joint solution squads and an Innovation Sandbox where customers can validate ROI (cycle-time reduction, coverage uplift, and production-risk mitigation) before rollout.

Our USP is simple: two companies, one team, shared accountability," said Amalesh Mishra, Chief Growth Officer, QualityKiosk. "You get one platform, one playbook, one SLA, from pilot to scale."

The QualityKiosk-Katalon Co-Lab is open to enterprises for briefings, pilots, and migration assessments starting October 15, 2025. Innovation charter for the Lab includes

* Katalon migration kit with proven patterns, conversion assets, and change-management playbooks.* AI-native regression with TrueTest: usage-driven, resilient, self-maintaining test suites.* Packaged-Apps / COTS focused Accelerators for Banking , Insurance, and other Enterprise applications * Custom Capabilities, beyond the core features of Katalon Platform* Globally first and future ready Professional service offerings on TrueTest In select client engagements, QualityKiosk and Katalon have delivered up to 70% faster testing timelines, up to 40% higher coverage, up to 60% faster go-to-market in digital lending and automotive programs, and zero showstopper defects at go-live. Migrations using the Selenium/Appium → Katalon kit have shown ~80% effort and ~70% time savings on conversion activities.

About QualityKiosk

QualityKiosk is a reliability, cloud, AI, and product engineering solutions provider operating across 25+ countries, serving leading brands in banking, capital markets, insurance, automotive and manufacturing, technology and digital natives, consumer goods, and healthcare. Recognized by global advisory firms for IP-led innovation, the company integrates domain expertise with AI-first engineering to deliver superior digital experiences.

About Katalon

Katalon is a leader in AI-native test automation, enabling continuous testing across web, API, mobile, and desktop with an integrated suite anchored by TrueTest. Trusted by tens of thousands of teams globally, Katalon's stack simplifies, scales, and unifies automation--bringing faster feedback, higher coverage, and reliability to modern software delivery.

