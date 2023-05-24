BusinessWire India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 24: QualiZeal--a global provider of Digital Quality Engineering services, has been a Great Place To Work® Certified™ in India (from May 2023 to May 2024)! QualiZeal is the fastest-growing Digital Quality Engineering firm, adding more than 500 QE professionals in the last 36 months. QualiZeal worked hard to build a 'Happy Team' culture by focusing on our team's professional and personal development. Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with feedback, real-time reporting, and insights to make strategic people decisions. The Institute serves businesses, non-profits, and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades. "Building a company culture with a strong sense of belonging is equally important to our growth and success as the technology services we provide to our customers," said Pradeep Govindasamy, CEO, QualiZeal. "We are thrilled to be named a Great Place To Work Certified™ company and remain committed to fostering a work environment where our team members partner with each other and our clients to create meaningful work." In India, the institute partners with more than 1400 organizations across 22 industries annually to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community committed to making India a great place to work for all. The Institute's research shows great workplaces are characterized by great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance. These organizations can deliver a consistent experience to all employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure, or level. Their leaders believe in creating and sustaining a great place to work for all and role models for all leaders. QualiZeal is a trusted partner for end-to-end Quality Engineering solutions and services for the digital world. We help our clients tackle quality engineering challenges through our innovative solutions that will help them to harness technological changes and gain a competitive advantage. For more information, visit www.qualizeal.com.

Also Read | Anil Deshmukh Claims He Got 'Offer' to Join BJP and Topple Maha Vikas Aghadi Government in Maharashtra.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)