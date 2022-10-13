Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): After an in-depth research and guidance from the domain leaders, Quantic Business Media created a platform for vivid cyber security experts and all the emerging business management leaders who see cyber security as a strong pillar in any organization.

The Cyber Security Excellence Awards 2022 witnessed some of the most exciting panel discussions by different domain experts who left no stones unturned. Every question had its own unique answers from the perspective of the esteemed panel speakers. The event felicitated some of the most dynamic leaders across different segments and business verticals. It was a platter full of opportunities with 30+ panel speakers, 100+ award winners, and 10+ solutions providers under one roof.

Some of the key insights from the discussion revolved around having a structured approach towards zero trust, reliability of assets and attack surfaces on data centre controls, application transparency for adapting with EKM, and balancing between cost management as well as quality compliance while using open source tools. Most highlighted points of discussion were based on intentional insider threat management, disaster recovery plans as a part of business continuity, and effective handling of electronic key management. The leaders also spoke on cloud policies and cloud contracts giving less leverage to clients, segregating responsibilities between the tech team and CISO to control the right execution of tasks, and creating right training programmes as well as awareness plans for rising the cyber maturity within and outside the organization.

After each and every immensely knowledgeable panel discussion Quantic India honoured different industrial domain experts and companies who bagged the below category of awards for their contribution in the long run:

Company Categories

Best Computing Security Team - Healthcare - KD HospitalBest Data Recovery & Back-up Plan - Healthcare - Shalby LimitedBest Data Back-up Plan - AMC - Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company LtdBest on-premises security implementation- Financial Services - KisshtBest initiative for threat management- Insurance HDFC Ergo General Insurance Company LtdBest Cybersecurity Software Company of the Year - Manufacturing - Heubach Colour Pvt. Ltd.Best Zero Trust Security - Healthcare & Pharma - Lupin LtdCyber Security Innovation of the Year - Insurance - Reliance Nippon Life InsuranceBest AI Security practice - Agri Commodity - National Bulk Handling Corporation - Krishi SetuBest initiative for threat management - Bank - Ujjivan Small Finance BankMost Advanced Threat Protection Implementation of the Year - AMC - Ask InvestmentBest Defensive Security - Bank - Suryoday Small Finance Bank LtdBest use of Azure Cloud Security/Next-Gen Security Solution - Manufacturing - Prince Pipes & FittingsBest Application & Software Security Team- AMC - Nippon India Mutual FundMost Innovative Threat Detection Project- Bank - G P Parsik Bank Ltd.Best projects for website application & software development - Healthcare - Hinduja HospitalBest Deployments and Customer Success of the Year - Financial Services - MoneyFrontBest Transformative Security Solution Company - NeeyamoMost effective Cyber Awareness Plan of the Year- Insurance - ICICI Lombard General InsuranceBest Data Security Team- Manufacturing - Welspun GroupBest initiative for threat management - AMC - Edelweiss Wealth ManagementMost effective Cyber Awareness Strategy of the Year - Fintech - Niyo (Finnew Solutions Pvt Ltd)Best in Data Security - Financial Services - Avanse Financial ServicesBest Company for Authorization & Data Governance - Manufacturing - Exide Industries LimitedBest in Disaster Recovery & Crisis Response - AMC - Trust Mutual FundBest Access Control initiative - Financial Services - Aoen Credit ServicesBest team project in tool development - Manufacturing - LG ElectronicsMost Innovative Security Company Of the year - Bank - DBS BankBest in Public Sector Security - Insurance - GIC ReBest Transformative Security Solution - Manufacturing - Cera Sanitaryware LtdMost Advanced Threat Protection Products of the Year- Manufacturing - Mafatlal Industries LtdMost effective Cyber Awareness Plan of the Year - Financial Services - AMBIT Finvest Private LimitedBest Computing Security Team - Pharmaceutical - ACG WorldwideBest User Awareness program development - Manufacturing - KEC International LtdBest on-premises security implementation - Hospitality - Sodexo ServicesBest in Identity & Access Management - Financial Services - RingBest Access Control initiative - Financial Services - Equirus Securities Pvt. LtdBest Anti-Malware Solution practice - Financial Services - DAM Capital Advisors Ltd.Cybersecurity Financial Team of the Year - NBFC - Poonawalla Fincorp LimitedCyber or Info Security Outstanding Achievement of the Year - Insurance - IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company LtdBest User Awareness program development - Financial Services - NCDEXMost effective Cyber Awareness Plan of the Year - Manufacturing - Bajaj Auto Ltd.Best Zero Trust Security - Manufacturing - Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation LtdBest Anti-Phishing Solution practice- Healthcare & Pharma - Bhaktivedanta Hospital & Research InstituteMost effective Cyber Awareness Plan of the Year - Fintech - Fisdom (Finwizard Technology Pvt. Ltd.)Cyber or Info Security Outstanding Achievement of the Year-Manufacturing - Marico LimitedBest Computing Security Team - Fintech - ePayLater (Arthashastra Fintech Private Limited)Best Access Control initiative- Insurance - Coverstack TechnologiesMost Innovative Security Company Of the year - Manufacturing - Senvion Wind Technology Pvt LtdBest Zero Trust Security - Financial Services - Anand Rathi Group Top 30 Cybersecurity Professionals of the year:Suresh Jundare (Piramal Pharma Solutions)Vishal Gupta (Lifecare Hospitals and Bliss Medical Centers)Basil Dange (Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd)Shrikant Iyer (Aditya Birla Life Insurance)Dilip Panjwani (L&T Infotech)Niranjan Reddy (Polycab)Avinash Tiwari (Pidlite Industries Ltd)Srinivasan Raman (Kokilaben Hospitals)Debiprasad Baral (Financepeer)Rasvinder Singh Nagpal (Sumitomo Chemical)Devidas Gholap (Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance)Vaibhav Tole (Cyient Ltd.)Sandeep Jain (Kotak Life Insurance)Dr Amrut Urkude (Shubhalakshmi Polyesters Ltd)Sanjay Moralwar (Zydus Lifesciences Ltd)Ninad Raje (HealthAssure)Shashank Bajpai (CredAble)Vikram Dhanda (Virtusa Consulting Services Pvt Ltd)Viresh Gajaria (Olam International)Sunder Natrajan (IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company Ltd)

The event also witnessed some of the most modern and well experimented solution providers who came with proven case studies and successful solutions in the complexly emerging industry. Find them below:

Zscaler: Presenting PartnerMANDIANT: Associate PartnerOkta : Exhibit PartnerUtimaco: Corporate PartnerBlackberry & Netpoleon: Networking PartnerQRC: Badge Partner

After addressing how to protect the complex revolution with secured evolution, Quantic India will now further investigate the security environment and come soon with its next edition.

