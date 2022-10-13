If you are looking for "pretty" babies, you might want to check up with this XXX star who wants to auction her body for the cause of filling this world with "beautiful" children. Now the entire world may be fighting to break the impossible beauty standards that are making the world a horrible place BUT this XXX star couldn't care less. In order to increase the "physical attractiveness" of the world's population, this teacher-turned-OnlyFans celebrity who got impregnated by her pupil wants to auction off her body for surrogacy.

Amy Kupps, a 33-year-old from North Carolina, claimed that her supposed grand plan is to have men ask her to have their children in a statement to NudePR. The former high school teacher gained notoriety in July after admitting that she had a one-night relationship with a pupil while intoxicated. The teacher-turned-OnlyFans star aka XXX model for the 18+ platform, Amy Kupps was pregnant with her ex-student's baby. She had recently admitted that she was unaware that the person she met in a bar and had sex with was one of her former students.

The self-described "proud mistress" and homemaker says she intends to give birth repeatedly in the future, but with a definite goal in mind. She is currently eight months along in her pregnancy. Kupps, who apparently earns more than $22,000 a month sharing XXX photos on OnlyFans, stated, "I want to become a surrogate and mass-produce gorgeous babies with strangers."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Kupps (@amy.kupps93)

The mother of two claimed that being approached by potential dads gave her the idea to follow her unusual plan for conception, according to an article in Jam Press. Kupps claims she intends to put her body on auction and offer it to the highest bidder in order to provide her "beautiful" genes to the world's population. "I get offers to have men’s children all the time, not just single men but married as well," claimed Kupps, who’s ultimate goal is to enhance the average aesthetics of the global gene pool.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Kupps (@amy.kupps93)

She revealed: "I think the world would be a better place if people were better-looking and had my genes. I will definitely pass down my amazing eyes, hair, strong facial features, high metabolism and intelligence." She further said: "It doesn’t matter if the man is ugly, the baby will be beautiful if I’m its mother."

You must have heard of people fetishizing female pregnancy and lactation BUT males sharing XXX pregnancy videos to satisfy followers' fetish? Well, that is rare. XXX platform OnlyFans doesn't traditionally provide porn like Pornhub.com or xnxx.com but it is super popular amongst fans! Even celebs like Cardi B Mia, Khalifa, Bella Thorne, Tyler Posey, and Blac Chyna coming closer to fans. OnlyFans provides you with options to subscribe XXX content. XXX website, OnlyFans models thrived in the year 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown as people lost their means to earn money.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 13, 2022 12:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).