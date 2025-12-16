NewsVoir

Calicut (Kerala) [India], December 16: Quikzii Ltd., a new e-commerce and quick delivery platform designed with the backing of modern technology to precisely understand and cater to the daily needs of expatriate communities in the UK--including Malayali, Arabic, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, South Asian, African, and others--has officially commenced operations.

On the day the Quikzii website launches-that is, December 17-a special gift offer has been announced for customers. Through this gift scheme called 'The First Hundred', the first 100 customers who visit the Quikzii website on that day will receive a premium product of their choice, specially selected, completely free! This special offer will run from 11 AM to 12 PM. It is a rare opportunity for customers to win an exceptional prize within the very first hour through the Quikzii website.

Quikzii is the fastest e-commerce platform in the UK, offering 1-hour superfast delivery services in select cities. It focuses on delivering fresh vegetables, fruits, high-quality meat and fish, fashion and trendy fabrics, electronics, mobile accessories, daily groceries, and all other essential products to customers' doorsteps at amazing speed. By combining high quality with ultra-fast service, Quikzii will elevate the shopping experience of UK customers to a new level.

The complete product range at Quikzii is curated by understanding the food preferences and lifestyles of Kerala, South Indian, North Indian, Arabic, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan customers, as well as other diverse communities in the UK. Customers can order products with just one click via the official website quikzii.com or through the Quikzii mobile app available on the Play Store and App Store. Ordered products will be delivered to the customer's home within 1 hour.

Quikzii provides a powerful platform for small-scale industries and producers to bring their own products to the market at low cost. By offering logistics, delivery, advertising, and customer support all in one place, Quikzii promises significant support for the growth of entrepreneurs.

"Our mission at Quikzii is to provide customers with a faster and more reliable shopping experience while opening doors for growth to small enterprises," said Founder and CEO Sharath Jose in response to the media.

(Quikzii's communication strategy, creative concepts, and content are handled by Curiouscat Ideas India Pvt Ltd).

