New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI/SRV Media): Energystick India Ltd. is coming up with their new invention, Energy Stick to make quitting tobacco easier from Day 1. This Energy Stick has a unique blend of 0% Tobacco and Nicotine unlike most of the alternatives that contain either a small amount of tobacco or nicotine which in turn cause an addictive effect.

Energystick was invented by Sunil Kumar. It is a patented non-tobacco and non-nicotine product intended to quit smoking and shows the results from the first cigarette. The company is an FMCG start-up that is headquartered in Chennai.

The Energy Stick doesn't contain Nicotine, so it makes it easier to break the habit of smoking without any withdrawal symptoms. As the Energy Stick is made up of 100% natural ingredients, it guarantees no addiction and instead gives superior pleasure and satisfaction. The product does not leave a lingering smell after smoke and has a combined effect of alertness and relaxation. It should be duly noted that these Energy sticks are not to be utilized by children below the age of 18 years.

The Energystick's process and quality have been well researched and developed continuously with state of art manufacturing under experienced supervision. They keep their products available in different SKUs.

It has been well established that smoking tobacco is injurious to health. Smoking is both a physical addiction and a psychological habit. The nicotine from cigarettes provides a momentary and addictive high. Eliminating that regular amount of nicotine causes your body to experience physical withdrawal symptoms and cravings.

As nicotine has the power of a "feel good" effect on the brain, cigarettes act as a fast and reliable way to boost your outlook, unwind and relieve stress. Also, smoking can be a way of dealing with depression, anxiety, or even boredom.

To successfully quit smoking, one must address both the addiction and the routine that go along with it. With the right plan and guidance, any chain smoker can eradicate the tobacco addiction even after trying and failing multiple times before.

In India, the Tobacco consumption rate is very high. Tobacco dependency is a chronic relapsing medical condition. Talking to someone about quitting smoking can be supportive. So, Energystick India Ltd. extends their expert help for you to quit smoking. They are operational from 9 am to 5 pm (Monday to Saturday).

The company believes that quitting smoking is a transformational process that will change your confidence, your health, and your life. Providing counseling by Physicians doubles the reduction rate as compared to no intervention.

Energystick India Ltd. has a well-equipped Research and Development team. They have employed some of India's best scientists, blenders, and flavourists, all coming together from their specialized areas with over 100 years of combined work experience. Blending traditional art and modern science and technology, the company has been successful to create refreshing experiences for their customers.

Sunil Kumar, the CEO of Energystick India Ltd. says, "Our mission is to produce high-end nicotine/tobacco-free products with 100% natural ingredients designed for adult consumers with the aim to curb smoking. We are honest, open, ethical, and fair. So, our customers trust us as we stick to our words. We innovate through continuous experimentation, seeking diverse perspectives, being adventurous and open-minded. As a team, we are constantly working towards serving consistent and delightful customer experiences. Our passion drives us towards success and we celebrate when achieved. We also create an environment of warmth and closeness where employees can think big and be positive and have fun as well."

The vision of Energystick India Ltd. is to get recognized internationally as a sustainable and revolutionary FMCG company. This will inspire them to improve the quality of their products, support the development of the Indian economy and lead the growth of the local community's welfare.

