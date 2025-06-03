BusinessWire India

El Dorado Hills (California) [US]/ Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 3: R Systems International Limited, a global leader in digital product engineering and Mavvrik, a leader in AI cost governance, today announced a strategic partnership to help enterprises gain visibility and precise financial control over rapidly escalating AI, cloud, and hybrid infrastructure investments.

Also Read | Maharashtra Government Issues Ordinance To Form Gadchiroli District Mining Authority, CM Devendra Fadnavis To Head 16-Member Panel.

As enterprises fast-track AI initiatives, infrastructure costs are becoming more fragmented, unpredictable, and difficult to track and manage. Untracked usage, cost attribution gaps, shared services, and siloed billing data make it difficult to understand true cost drivers or measure returns on investment. The R Systems-Mavvrik partnership helps organizations shift from reactive tracking to proactive financial governance for measuring accountability across AI, cloud, and hybrid environments.

"As enterprises accelerate AI adoption, they're not just managing higher infrastructure costs but also navigating a new layer of financial and operational complexity. Traditional cost models were never designed for the dynamic, GPU-intensive, and hybrid environments AI demands. This R Systems-Mavvrik partnership is about helping businesses move from reactive cost tracking to proactive financial governance, so they can scale responsibly, with clarity, control, and confidence," said Srikara Rao, CTO, R Systems.

Also Read | Tesla India Leases INR 25 Crore Service Centre in Mumbai's Kurla West, Near Upcoming BKC Showroom.

The joint solution combines R Systems' Dexterity Assessment Framework with Mavvrik's real-time cost intelligence platform to deliver actionable insights and measurable control. Key Solution Benefits

-Real-Time Financial Visibility: Unified dashboards that track and attribute AI, cloud, and hybrid infrastructure costs by product, service, or business unit.

-Proactive Cost Governance: Automated policy enforcement, GPU chargebacks, and budget controls to manage spend and prevent overruns.

-Faster, Informed Decisions: Actionable insights to support pricing, forecasting, and investment strategies across dynamic IT environments.

"AI isn't just a new workload, it's a multiplier for cost complexity across the stack," said Sundeep Goel, CEO of Mavvrik. "From cloud sprawl to opaque billing and siloed cost data, enterprises are struggling to govern spend. This partnership brings together the proven technology and expertise to help teams regain control and scale with confidence."

For more details visit https://www.rsystems.com/our-partners/mavvrik/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)