Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): Radiant Shadows Hospitality Pvt. Ltd. has successfully launched another Hospitality venture - The Atmos, at the prime business hub location of Hinjewadi, Pune.

The hotel gives you a sophisticated atmosphere for your stay.

It is situated near IT parks, event venues, and tourist attractions and is just 1.5 km from the Mumbai-Pune Highway.

'The Atmos' offers you the best and most well-equipped meeting rooms for conferences, events and many other services with good space and exquisite banquet services. There is a beautiful wedding lounge that accommodates around two thousand people. Additionally, the hotel is planning to open a rooftop lounge soon.

Commenting on the occasion Vikram Ambike, Chief Dreamer Radiant Shadows Hospitality Pvt. Ltd. said, "Hinjewadi is a strategic location for our venture as it is most vibrant business location in western Maharashtra. Among the target clients of The Radiant Shadows Hospitality are business people from abroad and other states, corporate people coming to hold meetings, conferences, and weddings. It provides the best ambiance for people who travel for work purposes."

He further said that, "We are committed to make your stay memorable with our service and cuisine. In this pandemic situation we take care of all the covid protocols and provide the best we can put on."

The Hotel has a delicious multi-cuisine restaurant that offers delicious foods from various cuisines. The Latin Bar and Kitchen offers you one of the best places for casual dining and a perfect ambiance to interact with your family and friends or do your office work, keeping you away from chaotic thoughts. The hotel offers culinary specialization in Indian, continental, and pan Asian cuisine. Besides that, it also has weekend and weekday buffet with a wide spread of international cuisine where the customer can enjoy varieties of flavors. Everyone can relish the picturesque setting and warm hospitality of the hotel.

The luxurious rooms designed with all modern amenities are worth every penny you spend. It is a 51-key hotel with air conditioning that offers excellent food, service, and ambiance. It is the best place for comfortable stays, banquets, weddings, private parties, business functions, and conferences as it provides value to traditional hospitality and culinary arts. The design features an appealing combination of fresh, energetic and engaging elements, creating a distinctive style that is evident at every touchpoint of the Atmos.

Refreshingly streamlined guestrooms that provide comforts and features that allow guests to be productive during their stay and have a great night's sleep, including a built-in niche which houses the coffee maker, and extra supplies in one central location that's away from the guest bed to reduce noise and enhance quality of sleep, multiple points of power conveniently located throughout the room and functional storage allowing guests to live out of their suitcase or unpack into a variety of storage options.

At Atmos, you receive outstanding customer services such as fresh cool sheets on pillow top beds, soft lighting and ambiance, be spoke menu offerings delivered to your room, and much more.

The clean, spacious, and well-maintained suites are exemplary in their design, which gives you the feel of richness and creates a home-like feeling for guests staying in them. The executive rooms, which take up an area of 23 sq. m., provide you with the best ambiance for business travellers. The lavish Deluxe rooms provide you a layer of extra comfort with the best amenities where you can have a perfect time with your partner, away from the chaos.

The Radiant Shadows Hospitality Pvt. Ltd.

Radiant Shadows Hospitality Private Ltd. is an unlisted private company that was established on 10th December 2019. Their first venture Latitude 18.5, Bistrotheq, Hinjewadi is already a success.

The Atmos, established by the Radiant Shadows Hospitality has one of the beautiful infrastructures in the niche. It is expected to grow immensely in the coming future due to its ambiance and the services it renders to its customers.

