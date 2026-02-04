VMPL

Copenhagen [Denmark]/ Brussels [Belgium], February 4: In a significant moment of pride for Indian cultural heritage, internationally acclaimed cultural ambassador Rahis Bharti, along with his world-renowned ensemble DHOAD - Gypsies of Rajasthan, has been selected and invited by Jeunesses Musicales of Belgium, one of the most prestigious cultural organizations of Europe, founded over 85 years ago and supported by the Ministry of Culture of Belgium.

Under this prestigious program, Rahis Bharti and DHOAD will perform across various cities of Belgium as part of a nationwide cultural and educational concert series, showcasing the vibrant traditions of Rajasthani music and dance. More than 25,000 school and college students will experience the richness of Bharat's art, culture, and living heritage, making it a landmark representation of India on an international educational platform.

The selection of Rahis Bharti and DHOAD for this highly respected program is regarded as a moment of immense pride, as only exceptional artists representing the highest standards of world culture are invited to participate in Jeunesses Musicales' concerts.

This honour follows DHOAD's recent performances in Denmark during the historic celebrations marking the 150th Anniversary of "Vande Mataram" and Uttar Pradesh Diwas, held in Copenhagen.

The landmark celebration was organized by the Embassy of India in Denmark, in collaboration with the Indian community in Denmark. The invitation was extended by H.E. Mr. Manish Prabhat, Ambassador of India to Denmark, recognizing Rahis Bharti's extraordinary service to India through culture and his lifelong dedication to representing Bharat on the global stage.

For more than 25 years, Rahis Bharti has served Bharat Mata through his art, carrying the Indian tricolour across continents. His journey has opened global platforms for hundreds of talented folk artists from remote villages of Rajasthan, allowing them to perform at the world's most prestigious festivals and historic events--turning long-cherished dreams into reality.

Widely celebrated as the Cultural Ambassador of Rajasthan, Rahis Bharti has performed in over 119 countries, presenting thousands of concerts that bring India's soul closer to people's hearts. Under his visionary leadership, DHOAD has become a historic cultural institution and is widely regarded as the only ensemble from Rajasthan to tour internationally without interruption for over 25 years, performing six to seven months every year across the world.

The ensemble is composed of authentic traditional musicians, singers, and dancers from Rajasthan, presenting living traditions passed down through generations--carried directly from village life to opera houses, royal celebrations, and major international festivals.

Performing Artists - DHOAD (Denmark & Belgium Tour):

- Rahis Bharti - Artistic Director, Tabla

- Babu Khan - Singer, Harmonium

- Sushila Kalbeliya - Dancer

- Afridi Bharti - Tabla, Kartal

- Siraj Khan - Singer

- Insaf Ali - Dholak

- Tanwar Lal - Harmonium

Rahis Bharti and DHOAD have proudly represented India at iconic global events including the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in London, Formula 1 Singapore, the WOMAD Festival (UK), and the Opening Ceremony of "Namaste France" in Paris, held in the presence of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. Performances at prestigious venues such as La Seine Musicale and for the President of France further affirm their international stature.

Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of strengthening India's cultural roots and global soft power, Rahis Bharti continues his mission with renewed dedication--presenting India's traditions with authenticity, pride, and global relevance.

In Belgium, under the World Music and Educational Series, DHOAD will perform across schools, colleges, and major venues including the Opera de Liège, enabling thousands of young students to experience India's cultural heritage firsthand. The Belgium tour will be followed by performances in France and Portugal.

As the rhythms of Rajasthan resonate across Europe--from Copenhagen to Belgium--Rahis Bharti and DHOAD stand as true cultural ambassadors of Bharat, carrying the flag, soul, dignity, and timeless spirit of India to audiences around the world.

