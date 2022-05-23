New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): RailTel Corporation of India, a Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Railways, has received work order worth Rs 220.55 crore for providing approximately 70 Gbps Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS) and Internet bandwidth for the implementation of CCTV Surveillance System under the "Safe City Project" of Delhi Police.

As per a statement from RailTel, the corporation has secured this order through the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) which has been engaged by Delhi Police as a Total Service Provider (TSP) for its "Safe City Project".

RailTel informed that as a part of its endeavours to enhance women safety, Delhi Police has undertaken a Safe City Project with various analytical and Artificial Intelligence tools for safety in public places in Delhi.

"RailTel will provide required City Wide MPLS and Internet Bandwidth for this project which is very crucial in the successful implementation of it. The citywide network will essentially provide high-speed network connectivity for supporting safe city solutions," the statement read.

Sharing information about this project, Chairman and Managing Director of RailTel, Aruna Singh said that the company being a prominent Information and Communications Technology (ICT) provider and a neutral telecom infrastructure provider has very strong expertise in providing high-speed MPLS and internet bandwidth. The safe city project of Delhi Police will get a boost with the implementation of this work order.

Scope of work, as per RailTel, includes providing of Multi-Protocol Label Switching (MPLS) and Internet Bandwidth at 182 Police stations and 3351 Field locations spread across a total of 16 Police Districts in Delhi NCT in three phases.

It will also include connectivity to Police HQ, Integrated Command Control Communication Center, District HQs, Data Centre, Disaster Recovery Centre, and Viewing Control Centres.

The services will be provided for three years from the go-live of the complete project. (ANI)

