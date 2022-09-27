New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): To generate more revenue and eye foreign markets, Miniratna RailTel is looking at expanding its business abroad and work with foreign companies, said the public sector enterprise's new Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Sanjai Kumar on Tuesday. This process includes participation in foreign bids, signing of contracts with foreign countries and export of services, Kumar said.

The RailTel CMD said the railway ministry had recently permitted all railway public sector units to undertake all kinds of businesses as deemed fit with a view to maximise revenue and profits. Leveraging this, RailTel had formulated a comprehensive strategy to explore new business opportunities, new markets, new sectors and new customers.

"My guiding principle will be - use of cutting edge technology, time-bound delivery of services, maximum customer satisfaction and enhancement of company's revenue through empowerment and delegation to all team members," Sanjai said.

The CMD said the company shall continue the momentum of constant expansion, diversification upgradation and modernisation with a view to increase basket of services and projects. It will offer more services and projects based on technologies like Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in varied sectors. It will also eye on leveraging advantages offered by upcoming fifth-generation mobile (5G) technology, he added.

Kumar said RailTel would continue to be an important medium/organisation for an accelerated national digital transformation which is the focus of the government. At the same time, he said RailTel remains committed to further strengthen its association with the Indian Railways by taking up their new projects.

RailTel is an Indian public sector enterprise with the aim of modernising the existing telecom system for train control, operation and safety. It looks to generate additional revenues by creating nationwide broadband and multimedia network by laying optical fibre cable using the right of way along railway tracks. (ANI)

