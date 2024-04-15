PNN

New Delhi [India], April 15: Raj Gharana Metals, a leading manufacturer of Kansa (Bronze) based dinner and kitchenware products, announces the launch of their latest offerings - an elegantly designed and handcrafted Brass Pooja Set and an Automatic Aarti Machine. As the Navratri has approached, these new products are poised to enhance the spiritual experience for individuals celebrating this auspicious occasion.

The Brass Pooja Set features a floral etched design with a beautiful meenakari finish. It includes a pooja thali, bell, loti, pastille (agarbatti) stand, oil lamp (diya), small bowl for kankavati, and a spoon for charanamrit. It offers everything needed for a complete and divine worship of the goddess Durga.

Meanwhile, the Automatic Aarti Machine is purposefully designed for home and small temple use. Easy to operate with a plug-and-play setup, it fills the prayers with delightful sounds and rhythmic beats of bells and drums. With adjustable tempo and rhythm settings, it can be customized from fast-paced to soothing melodies with ease.

Reviving Kansa - the metal of grace!

Raj Gharana has a long-standing reputation for handcrafting premium Kansa utensils. According to Ayurveda, Kansa utensils offer plenty of health benefits. It is believed that consuming food from Kansa metal can help balance the body's doshas (Vata, Pitta, and Kapha), promoting overall well-being.

They combine the Kansa's old-world charm with their new-age design and bring back the timeless allure of Kansa. Each piece is meticulously handcrafted by Sihor's artisans, who are well-known for their mastery in crafting Kansa utensils.

Unlike imported products, all items are Made in India, ensuring the highest quality and authenticity.

In addition to Kansa utensils, Raj Gharana also handcrafts high-quality Brass and Copper utensils. These products are precisely made to not only be practical but also to add a touch of classiness.

All the products come in an attractive gift box, making them a perfect & ideal choice for corporate gifting or on any auspicious occasion. They also provide the option for customizations in their product, allowing their customers to seamlessly personalize their orders.

However, last year during Diwali, they successfully fulfilled the gifting order from Dharmanandan Diamonds, which was estimated to be worth more than Rs 1.5 Crore.

Their commitment to quality and customer satisfaction has earned them a trusted name in the industry.

Established in 2021, Raj Gharana Metals was founded by Rahul Gadhvi, Snehdip Zala, and Vikram Gadhvi with a passionate commitment to preserving and promoting the legacy of Kansa craftsmanship. Specializing in high-quality, functional, and elegant Kansa, Brass & Copper kitchen and dining wares, the company strives to bring back the health benefits and timeless beauty of traditional Indian handcrafted metal products into our modern-day lives. With an unwavering focus on authenticity, Raj Gharana Metals proudly upholds the timeless saying "Old is Gold!" through their exquisite Kansa utensils.

