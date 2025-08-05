VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 5: Raksha Bandhan is the perfect time to celebrate your bond with a gift that's thoughtful, personal, and full of love. From beauty must-haves to quirky hampers, here are gifting ideas your sibling will actually appreciate -- and use!

REVLON

Revlon New Colorstay Suede Ink Lipstick: The 8HR Wear. Total Comfort is the Perfect Gift for your Loving Sister

When it comes to gifting something truly special to your sister, it should be as vibrant, reliable, and caring as she is. That's where the Revlon New ColorStay Suede Ink Lipstick steps in -- a thoughtful, beauty-packed present that shows how much you adore her.

Designed for modern women who want their lipstick to stay flawless all day, this lipstick delivers up to 8-hour wear in one coat without smudging, fading, or transferring. Whether she's heading to college, a meeting, or a night out with friends, this lipstick ensures she stays effortlessly bold and beautiful.

Buy it - www.revlon.co.in

atulya

Show your True Caring Love this Raksha Bandhan to your Loving Sisters with atulya Veg Keratin Hair Care Range

This Raksha Bandhan, gift your sister the promise of strong, lustrous hair with the atulya Veg Keratin Haircare Range--a complete package of love, care, and nourishment.

Thoughtfully curated with Veg Keratin, a plant-based protein alternative, this atulya Veg Keratin Haircare set includes Hair Oil, Shampoo, Conditioner, Hair Mask, and Serum, making it the perfect gift to pamper her from root to tip.

Buy it - www.myatulya.com

DryM Foods - Cool Rakhi Hamper

DryM Foods, a remarkable homegrown venture founded in 2017 by two mothers who believe that nothing compares to a home-cooked meal.

This Raksha Bandhan, send your sibling a gift that's as sweet, fun, and memorable as your bond. DryM Foods' Cool Rakhi Hamper is a one-of-a-kind twist on tradition, bringing together nostalgia, innovation, and convenience in one beautifully curated box. No refrigeration needed -- it travels beautifully, even across borders. Completely natural, with no preservatives.

A playful, flavorful upgrade to traditional sweets -- ideal for long-distance connections and modern celebrations

We ship Globally, so sending Rakhi warmth to your siblings sitting saat samundar paar is a matter of clicks. You get a free Rabdi and a Rakhi on orders above INR 1800/-

Buy it - https://drymfoods.com/pages/rakhi-offers

HEXAFUN - Tin Gift Box

EOD! Elephant Of The Day! Tin Gift Box, Unisex Hankies, 100% Organic Cotton, Box Of 30

What makes the perfect Rakhi gift? Something unexpected, full of quirk, and guaranteed to bring a smile! Hexafun's Handkerchief Gift Box - a delightful mix of charm, colour, and nostalgia. With 30 unique hankies packed into one vibrant box, it's the kind of thoughtful-meets-fun gift your sibling didn't know they needed. Whether it's for happy tears, dramatic exits, or just everyday flair, this box has a hanky for every mood. This Rakhi, ditch the usual and give a little quirk with Hexafun.

Buy it - https://hexafunstyles.com/collections/tin-boxes?utm_source=ANI+tin+gift+box+website+plp+&utm_medium=24072025&utm_campaign=ANI+tin+gift+box+website+plp

Classic Lab-Grown Diamond Studs by Akoirah by Augmont

Classic, timeless, and full of sparkle, these lab-grown diamond studs are the ultimate "forever" gift for your sibling. Crafted in 14K recycled gold, they're versatile enough to be worn every day yet elegant enough to make any occasion feel special. The perfect pick to make this Rakhi truly memorable and the most talked about celebration of the year. Whether your sibling is a minimalist or a statement-maker, this is a gift they'll treasure for years to come.

Price - INR 12,999/-

Availability - Mumbai - Akoirah Store, Phoenix Mills Compound, 462, Unit G-4, Ground floor, East Zone, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai - 400 013

Pune - Akoirah Store, Lower ground floor, Phoenix Market City, GP-23, Nagar Rd, Clover Park, Viman Nagar, Pune, Maharashtra 411014

EVM - EnBar Pro BT Speaker

If you're looking for a gift that's equal parts style, soul, and sound, the EVM EnBar Pro is the Raksha Bandhan standout of 2025. Designed to light up the room--literally--it features multi-color RGB lights, 24W rich stereo output, and the latest Bluetooth 5.3 for instant connection. Whether your sibling's playlist includes lo-fi beats or Bollywood bangers, its TWS pairing and 16-hour battery keep the mood alive. With AUX, USB, MicroSD, FM support and an in-built mic, it's made for spontaneous jam sessions and heartfelt calls. This isn't just a speaker--it's a celebration of your bond.

Buy it - https://evmzone.com/enbar-pro-bluetooth-speaker-evm-bts-106.html

Heliocare 360° Water Gel

This Rakhi, go beyond the usual. Gift her the power of protection.Heliocare 360° Water Gel isn't just a sunscreen. It's scientifically advanced sun defense, trusted by dermatologists across 60+ countries. Developed in a leading European lab and co-created by Harvard's legendary Dr. Thomas Fitzpatrick and Indian scientist Dr. Pathak, it's backed by 25+ years of research and over 50 international publications.

With patented Spanish Fernblock® technology, it defends the skin at every level: before, during and after sun exposure. Pollution. Blue light. All four types of radiation. It guards her against all of it, while feeling weightless and leaving zero white cast.

This Raksha Bandhan, gift her more than love.Gift her confidence, protection and clinically proven care - with Heliocare.

Buy it - https://www.skinspired.in

Nistra Sterling Silver Bracelet

This Nistra sterling silver bracelet, named the 'Destiny Intertwined Bracelet,' is a perfect Raksha Bandhan gift, symbolizing the unbreakable bond between siblings. The delicate double chain design offers a modern and elegant look, while the centerpiece adds a touch of sophistication. A striking two-tone oval link, with one side in lustrous gold and the other encrusted with sparkling cubic zirconia, creates a beautiful contrast. This thoughtful and stylish piece is a lasting token of your affection, making it a truly special way to celebrate the festival and show your appreciation for your sibling. And to make it even more special, they have a special offer on their website: Buy 2, get 1 free, with the code: GIFTMORE.

Buy it - https://www.nistra.in/products/destiny-intertwined-bracelet#

Pizuna

From Childhood Squabbles to Cotton Conversations, for the sibling who deserves everyday luxury, Pizuna Linens offers more than just premium bedsheets -- it's a Rakhi gift that wraps love in comfort. Crafted from 100% long-staple cotton, these ethically made sheets deliver softness, breathability, and long-lasting elegance to your sister's space. Unlike fleeting indulgences, they're a daily reminder of your care -- a thoughtful gesture that goes beyond tradition. With over 40 colors and sustainable sourcing, Pizuna reflects personal style with a conscience. It's the perfect symbol of a bond that has matured -- from childhood squabbles to heartfelt conversations under cozy covers, creating comfort for every mood and memories that truly last.

Buy it - https://amzn.to/4mjZj1Z

Anand Sweets - Sapno Ki Haveli Raksha Bandhan Hamper

Sapno Ki Haveli Raksha Bandhan Hamper is a tribute to Rajasthan's royal heritage and the timeless beauty of Jaipur's blue pottery. This exquisitely crafted box features intricate jali work, delicate inlay motifs, and dreamy haveli-inspired architecture, evoking the charm of palatial courtyards. Soaring birds and vibrant rangoli patterns bring the design to life, while majestic peacocks pay homage to the grandeur of Rajasthani palaces.

Thoughtfully designed to add a regal touch to your festivities, this box is a keepsake of love, tradition, and celebration. The hamper is available across Anand Sweets Stores in Bangalore.

What's inside the box: A delightful pairing of Kaju Katli and Motichoor Laddoo, accompanied by a Rakhi. Everything you need for a perfect Raksha Bandhan celebration.

Buy it - https://www.anandsweets.in/pages/raksha-bandhan

