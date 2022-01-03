New Delhi (India), January 3 (ANI/PNN): BSE and NSE listed Rama Steel Tubes Limited (RSTL) (BSE: 539309, NSE: RAMASTEEL), one of the leading manufacturers of Steel Pipes & Tubes and G.I. Pipes in India, has received orders from Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) aggregating to the tune of ~Rs. 43.3 Mn.

Keeping up with its vision to cater to large scale infrastructure projects in FY22, RSTL has now received a new order from UPPCL, total aggregating to ~Rs. 43.3 Mn. This order is mainly for the supply of no's 2500 electrical poles amounting to ~580 MT. This order is in addition to the previous order received from UPPCL for no's 7000 poles amounting to ~1624 MT.

Earlier, the company had announced a capacity expansion to the tune of ~30,000 MTPA, at its plant located at Khopoli, Maharashtra. The expansion is expected to be completed by the end of Quarter 4of FY22, post which commercial production will commence.

This additional capacity is mainly aimed at expanding our current repertoire of SKUs to include Special Grade Structural Steel and High thickness Tubes to cater to the lnfra, Automobile and Solar Sectors. The total Capex for this expansion will be -Rs.100 MN and will be funded through internal accruals of the company.

As per bulk deal data available on BSE, Quant Mutual Fund picked up 100000 shares on 30th December 2021, and Mauritius based Saints Capital Funds picked up 120000 shares on 31st December 2021.

Commenting on this crucial expansion milestone, Richi Bansal, Executive Director, RamaSteelTubes Limited, said, "It gives me immense pleasure to announce that we are expanding and upgrading our current capacities to meet the high demand of the country's growing infra& automobile sector. RSTL projects a significant rise in the demand of special grade, high thickness steel in the coming years. This additional capacity of ~30,000 MTPA will add significantly to our top line. We are also happy to state that we have a strongly growing order book for these new SKUs and expect it to grow further."

Rama Steel Tubes Limited (RSTL) is a pioneer and leading manufacturer in the steel tube industry. RSTL has been continuously striving to improve its performance by increasing sales, the share of value-added products, innovating new products and aggressive cost optimization on a continual basis.

RSTL products range includes MS ERW black pipes from 15mm to 200mm diameter pipes confirming to IS: 1239, IS:1161, IS:3589, 15:3601, & IS:4270 and G.I. Pipes from 15mm to 150mm NB in light, medium and heavy sizes. RSTL has 2O% exports rate, with a global presence in more than 15 Countries.

RSTL has a subsidiary in UAE and a step-down subsidiary in Nigeria which has strengthened the company's presence in global markets, RSTL has the world's latest technology, plant and machinery, which also includes sophisticated testing equipment. RSTL has 4 state-of-art manufacturing capabilities located at Sahibabad (U.P.), Khopoli (Maharashtra) and Anantpur (Andhra Pradesh) and has got strong distributor network spread across India.

