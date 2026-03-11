A Thai-flagged bulk carrier, the Mayuree Naree, was struck by unidentified projectiles on Wednesday while transiting the Strait of Hormuz toward Kandla Port in India. The vessel, owned by Bangkok-based Precious Shipping, came under fire approximately 11 nautical miles north of Oman shortly after departing the United Arab Emirates. The Royal Thai Navy confirmed the attack caused explosions and a fire in the engine room. All 23 Thai crew members were forced to evacuate; the Omani navy rescued 20 sailors, while three remained temporarily on board to assist with stabilization. The fire has since been extinguished, and no fatalities have been reported amid escalating regional maritime tensions. US Says It Destroyed 16 Mine-Laying Vessels As Iran Threatens To Block Gulf Oil Exports.

#WATCH | A Thai-flagged cargo ship came under attack near the Strait of Hormuz, leaving the vessel damaged and forcing 23 crew members to evacuate, says Thai media. (Visuals source: Reuters) pic.twitter.com/9zOREKDpnb — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2026

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