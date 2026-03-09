VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 9: Ramky Infrastructure Limited, a leading infrastructure company with capabilities across industrial infrastructure, water and wastewater, and urban solutions, has entered into an agreement with Maharashtra Industrial Township Limited (MITL) for EPC-based infrastructure works within Dighi Port Industrial Area (DPIA) Phase 1 under the Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC). The total contract value is ₹1,401.84 Crore, inclusive of GST and Operations and Maintenance (O&M) Revenues. The project has to be completed within 930 days from appointed date and the O&M period of 4 years from COD date, which is extendable upon mutual discussion.

Maharashtra Industrial Township Limited (MITL) is a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) formed with the equity participation of the Government of India and the Maharashtra State Government for developing Parcel B of the Dighi Port Industrial Area (DPIA) in Raigad District, Maharashtra. The scope of work covers end-to-end delivery from design and engineering through construction, testing, commissioning, and performance-based operations. The infrastructure package includes key industrial-area networks, such as roads and allied structures, stormwater systems, water treatment and distribution, sewerage systems, recycled water distribution, power distribution, and utility ducts for ICT, among other associated works. The project is part of DPIA development in Raigad district, Maharashtra.

Ramky Infrastructure will undertake the project using its internal engineering, planning, and commissioning capabilities, supported by standardized monitoring and delivery controls. Operations preparedness will be built into the execution roadmap from the outset, enabling a smoother transition from commissioning to performance-based operations and ensuring consistent service outcomes.

Commenting on the contract, Mr. Sunil Nair, CEO, Ramky Infrastructure Ltd, said, "This LOA reinforces our execution-led strategy focused on selective, large-format opportunities, where engineering depth, commissioning discipline, and lifecycle accountability are critical. DPIA is a high-importance industrial corridor assignment, and we will apply our in-house delivery systems to ensure predictable commissioning and performance outcomes, supported by the four-year performance-based O&M commitment embedded in the scope. Once delivered, this infrastructure will strengthen industrial readiness at Dighi by enabling reliable utilities and smoother on-ground operations for businesses setting up in the area."

About Ramky Infrastructure

Ramky Infrastructure Limited (Ramky) is a flagship company of Ramky Group, one of the leaders in the realm of infrastructure development. Since the incorporation of its business in 1994, the Company has completed a wide range of construction and infrastructure projects focusing on Industrial Infrastructure development and EPC projects in the fields of Water, Wastewater Treatment, Roads, Bridges, and Urban Infrastructure Development. With a highly skilled team of over 2000 people, headquartered in Hyderabad, Telangana, it manages its business operations in India & overseas markets.

Ramky is ISO 9001:2015 (QMS), ISO 14001:2015(EMS), and ISO 45001:2017 (OHS) certified for Quality Management Systems, Environment Management Systems, and Occupational Health & Safety Management Systems which the Company applies to the design, development, engineering, procurement and construction of projects.

