Gurugram, March 09: Hyundai Motor India Limited has officially launched the new Hyundai VERNA, aiming to strengthen its position in the premium mid-size sedan segment. The updated model arrives as a significant statement of engineering excellence, featuring more than 25 enhancements across its design, technology, and safety suites to meet the evolving aspirations of Indian consumers.

The new Hyundai VERNA is presented not merely as a product upgrade but as a comprehensive refinement of the driving experience. The vehicle introduces a modern aesthetic combined with a focus on stability and performance, maintaining the brand’s commitment to delivering world-class technology. This launch is accompanied by a new campaign titled ‘Respect the Young’, which focuses on the confidence and achievement of India’s youth. Renault Mini-Duster Compact SUV to Launch in India by 2027 With Hybrid and Electric Options; Check Details.

Hyundai VERNA Specifications and Features

The new Hyundai VERNA stands as the widest sedan in its category with the longest wheelbase at 2 670 mm. Its exterior is defined by a black chrome radiator grille, dual LED projector headlamps, and R16 diamond-cut alloy wheels. Inside, the cabin features a driver-centric cockpit with dual 52.06 cm integrated displays, leatherette upholstery, and several first-in-segment additions, including a Bose premium 8-speaker sound system, a switchable-type infotainment controller, and a smart trunk with a 528-litre boot capacity.

Performance is driven by two powertrain options: a 1.5 l MPi Petrol engine available with 6-speed manual or IVT transmissions, and a 1.5 l Turbo GDi Petrol engine paired with a 6-speed manual or 7-speed DCT. The Turbo GDi variant is the most powerful in its segment, delivering 117.5 kW and 253 Nm of torque. For safety, the sedan is equipped with Hyundai SmartSense Level 2 ADAS, seven airbags, a dashcam, and a surround-view monitor, alongside 35 standard safety features such as electronic stability control and hill start assist.

Hyundai VERNA Price in India

The premium sedan is available in six monotone colours, including the new Classy Blue and Titan Grey Matte, as well as a dual-tone Atlas White with a black roof. Pricing for the new Hyundai VERNA starts at INR 10,98,400 for the entry-level HX2 1.5 l MPi Petrol manual variant. The range extends across various trims, including the HX4, HX6, HX8, and the top-tier HX10. Nissan Tekton SUV Spotted Testing in India; Check Design, Engine Specs and More Ahead of Launch in India.

According to the official price list, the 1.5 l MPi Petrol IVT models begin at INR 14,40,400 for the HX6 trim, while the high-performance 1.5 l Turbo GDi Petrol with the 7-speed DCT is priced up to INR 18,25,400 for the HX10 variant. These prices position the VERNA competitively within the mid-size segment while offering a variety of configurations for different performance needs.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 09, 2026 04:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).