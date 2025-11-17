BusinessWire India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 17: The inaugural Ramoji Excellence Awards 2025 concluded this evening at Ramoji Film City, celebrating distinguished individuals whose exceptional contributions uplift communities, advance knowledge, and inspire the nation. Instituted in memory of Sri Ramoji Rao garu, the awards honoured seven exemplary personalities across diverse fields.

The event was graced by Hon'ble Vice President of India, Sri C. P. Radhakrishnan, who delivered the keynote address. said, "Sri Ramoji Rao garu was a visionary who transformed ideas into institutions and dreams into enduring realities. He was not only a pioneer in media and communication but a true nation-builder. His commitment to truth, ethics, and excellence continues to inspire generations across the entire nation. The launch of the Ramoji Excellence Awards is a fitting tribute to his remarkable legacy. Through the Ramoji excellence awards, we now see the same spirit being extended to a commitment by honouring individuals and institutions who embody excellence, who inspire others, and who make a positive difference in society."

Hon'ble Chief Minister of Telangana, Sri A. Revanth Reddy, said, "I extend my heartfelt appreciation to the Ramoji Group and Sri Ch. Kiron garu for carrying forward the extraordinary legacy of Sri Ramoji Rao garu with such dignity. Instituting the Ramoji Excellence Awards is a fitting tribute, and the family has chosen the right people while upholding the values he stood for. In Telangana, we proudly say there are four wonders -- Charminar, Golkonda, Hitech City, and Ramoji Film City -- a global landmark born from his visionary idea of 'Come with a script and leave with a complete film.' His influence is felt in every home, where people begin their day with Eenadu and end it with ETV News, shaped by his commitment to balance and integrity. Few excel in one field; he dominated every field he touched, setting unmatched standards across media and enterprise. I fully echo the belief that the Ramoji Excellence Awards will become one of the nation's most respected honours. Ramoji is not just a name - it is a brand."

Hon'ble Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Sri N. Chandrababu Naidu, said, "Sri Ramoji Rao garu was a man of unshakeable values. He was a pillar of righteousness who always stood for truth and the people. His patriotism, his service to Telugu language and culture, and his lifelong commitment to integrity continue to inspire us. The Ramoji Excellence Awards reflect his spirit, honouring individuals who embody excellence and impact, and I believe they are poised to earn global respect. I personally draw immense inspiration from his discipline, fearlessness, and lifelong service to society, and I deeply appreciate the Ramoji family for carrying forward his extraordinary legacy with such dignity, ensuring his values continue to guide future generations."

The event also had an eminent gathering of national leaders, including:

- Sri Jishnu Dev Varma, Hon'ble Governor of Telangana

- Sri M. Venkaiah Naidu, Former Vice-President of India

- Justice N. V. Ramana, Former Chief Justice of India

- Sri K. Ram Mohan Naidu, Hon'ble Minister of Civil Aviation, Government of India

- Sri G. Kishan Reddy, Hon'ble Minister of Mines, Government of India

The ceremony commenced with a grand welcome to dignitaries, followed by cultural performances by students and artists that celebrated India's diversity and paid tribute to the legacy of Sri Ramoji Rao garu.

Key Highlights of the Evening

Launch of the Ramoji Dictionary

A major milestone of the programme was the formal unveiling of the Ramoji Dictionary, envisioned by Sri Ramoji Rao garu and developed under the aegis of the Ramoji Foundation.

- The English-to-Telugu edition was unveiled by Sri M. Venkaiah Naidu.

- The Telugu-to-Telugu edition was unveiled by Justice N. V. Ramana.

Both leaders addressed the gathering following the release.

Awardees of the Ramoji Excellence Awards 2025

1. Excellence in Journalism

Awardee: Shri Jaideep HardikarA distinguished journalist and author, Shri Hardikar has spent over two decades reporting on India's rural realities with deep empathy and insight. His work amplifies marginalized voices and brings the human dimensions of development to national attention.

2. Youth Icon Award

Awardee: Shri Srikanth BollaFounder & Chairman of Bollant Industries and an MIT alumnus, Shri Bolla has become a national symbol of resilience and inclusive leadership. His enterprise empowers people with disabilities while advancing sustainable manufacturing.

3. Excellence in Art & Culture

Awardee: Prof. Sathupati Prasanna SreeA visionary scholar who created scripts for 19 tribal languages, Prof. Sree has revolutionized the preservation of India's indigenous literary heritage. As Vice-Chancellor of Adikavi Nannayya University, she continues to champion cultural identity and linguistic empowerment.

4. Excellence in Rural Development

Awardee: Smt. Amla Ashok RuiaPopularly known as the "Water Mother," Smt. Ruia has transformed drought-prone villages through innovative water-harvesting initiatives. Her work through Aakar Charitable Trust has restored livelihoods, water security, and hope across rural India.

5. Excellence in Service to Mankind

Awardee: Shri Akash TandonFounder of Pehchaan - The Street School, Shri Tandon has built a movement providing education to thousands of underprivileged children in Delhi-NCR. His mission nurtures dignity, opportunity, and empowerment for marginalized communities.

6. Women Achiever Award

Awardee: Smt. Pallabi GhoshA fearless crusader against human trafficking, Smt. Ghosh has rescued over 10,000 women and children and impacted more than 75,000 lives. Through the Impact and Dialogue Foundation, she leads national efforts in rescue, rehabilitation, and reintegration.

7. Excellence in Science & Technology

Awardee: Prof. Madhavi Latha GaliA pioneering geotechnical engineer at IISc Bengaluru, Prof. Latha contributed to major national infrastructure projects, including the Chenab Railway Bridge. As Chair of the Centre for Sustainable Technologies, she continues to drive innovation and mentor the next generation of engineering leaders.

Throughout the ceremony, distinguished dignitaries were felicitated by Sri Kiron, Managing Director, Ramoji Group.

Sri Ch. Kiron, Managing Director, Ramoji Group, said, "Sri Ramoji Rao always believed that enterprise without ethics is empty and success without service is shallow. That conviction not only shaped the Ramoji Group but also the generations of people who worked with him and learnt from his example. Ramoji Excellence Awards is our humble tribute to that timeless spirit. We express our deepest gratitude to the Hon'ble Vice President of India and our honoured guests for being here. May the spirit of excellence inspire and guide us in the journey ahead."

The ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks, followed by the National Anthem and dinner. The Ramoji Excellence Awards 2025 marked a powerful beginning to a legacy of recognising extraordinary individuals whose work strengthens the nation's moral, cultural, and intellectual fabric.

