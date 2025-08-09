SMPL

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], August 9: Ranchi came alive on August 3 and 4, 2025, as the city hosted one of the most significant gatherings in the mountaineering world -- The Himalayan Conclave 2025 (Everest Summit 3.0). Organised by the Ideate Inspire Ignite (i3) Foundation, the conclave brought together over 25 celebrated mountaineers from across India and abroad. For two days, the capital of Jharkhand transformed into a melting pot of courage, environmental consciousness, and inspiration, where adventure met advocacy.

Also Read | Uttarkashi Cloudburst: Rescue, Relief Operation Underway After Flash Floods in Uttarakhand's Harsil and Dharali (Watch Video).

The conclave drew some of the most inspiring figures in the world of mountaineering, including Jamling Tenzing Norgay, Padma Shri Premlata Agrawal, Chhongzin Angmo -- the first visually impaired Indian to summit Everest -- V. Kartikey, the youngest Indian to complete the Seven Summits, and Kamya Karthikeyan, the youngest female Seven Summiteer. Also present were Reena Bhatti, Anurag Malloo, Anindya Mukherjee, Col. P.S. Chohan, Lt. Col. Pooja Nautiyal, Satyarup Siddhanta, Sharad Kulkarni, Kewal Hiren Kakka, Bhushan Harse, Anmish Varma, Satyadeep Gupta, Debraj Dutta, Hemant Gupta, Malay Mukherjee, Jyoti Ratre, Dawa Tashi Sherpa -- sole survivor of the 2014 Everest avalanche -- and Rudra Prasad Halder.

The conclave found its true momentum in the dynamic synergy of Satyarup Siddhanta and Rajeev Gupta. Satyarup's record-shattering mountaineering triumphs and stirring vision of human potential ignited the audience's spirit, while Rajeev's trailblazing community initiatives and transformative leadership gave the gathering its strategic depth and lasting purpose. In his inaugural address, i3 Foundation founder and director Rajeev Gupta spoke with conviction: "Mountaineers don't just scale summits; they elevate human consciousness. In the icy silence of the Himalayas, they hear the cry of a climate crisis that the entire world must now listen to."

Also Read | Ethanol Blending: ACKO Insurance Clarifies on Engine Failure Claim Rejection Over 'Incorrect Fuel Usage' As Netizens Claim Companies Denying Damage Claims for Using E20 Petrol.

Over the course of the two days, a series of powerful sessions took place. Climate change took centre stage in a discussion moderated by Anurag Malloo, where mountaineering and extreme sports legends like Anindya Mukherjee, Jamling Tenzing, Col. P.S. Chohan, SM (Gallantry), and Hemant Gupta highlighted how the rapidly changing Himalayan landscape is an urgent warning to humanity. Their message was clear: this is no longer a time to simply conquer peaks, but to restore and protect them. Adding a deeply personal dimension were stories of resilience, such as Chhongzin Angmo's battle to summit Everest despite complete blindness, V. Kartikey's Seven Summits feat at just 16, Kamya Karthikeyan's achievements at 17, and Dawa Tashi Sherpa's survival against impossible odds.

A historic moment came with the presentation of the inaugural Tenzing Norgay Excellence Awards, honouring mountaineers for exceptional achievement, inspiration, and exploration in the Indian Himalayas. Jamling Tenzing Norgay personally presented the awards to Anmeesh Verma, Keval Kakka, Kamya Karthikeyan, Satyadeep Gupta, Sharad Kulkarni, Chhongzin Angmo, Premlata Agrawal, Umesh Zirpe, Anindya Mukherjee, Bhushan Harshe, and V. Kartikey. The awards carried a special resonance, symbolising not just personal triumphs but a commitment to responsible mountaineering.

Women in adventure sports were celebrated in a spirited conversation moderated by Anuja Vaidya, featuring Aditi Vaidya, Kamya Karthikeyan, Reena Bhatti, Lt. Col. Pooja Nautiyal, and Jyoti Ratre. They shared deeply personal accounts of overcoming challenges to inspire a new generation of women explorers. The conclave also dedicated a session to fitness, safety, and resilience, with Hemant Gupta leading an engaging discussion alongside Kewal Hiren Kakka, Bhushan Harse, Anmish Varma, and Satyadeep Gupta, all of whom emphasised the importance of preparation, vigilance, and mental toughness.

The Himalayan Conclave 2025 was made possible through the support of the Department of Forest, Environment & Climate Change, Government of Jharkhand, IMF East Zone, Central Coalfields Ltd (CCL), Tata Steel, Adani Power, CyberPeace Foundation, RBL Bank, FJCCI, Dr. Pranita Institute, DigiCrow Consulting, Jeevah Healthcare, Mission Blue Foundation and Pranami Group. Behind the scenes, months of meticulous planning and tireless work by Amit Modi, Kanishka Poddar, Alok Singh, Rohit Raj, Priti Gupta, and Abhijeet Vaibhav turned the event into a resounding success.

By the time the conclave concluded, Ranchi had added a new facet to its identity. Known for its mineral wealth, it is now also a city that champions courage, environmental awareness, and the spirit of exploration. As one speaker aptly summed it up: "The heights of the Himalayas are no longer just for mountaineers; they are now the responsibility of every aware citizen."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)