Dehradun, August 9: Relief and rescue operations continued for the fifth day on Saturday in flash floods-hit Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district. Army, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force and Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) are making coordinated and concerted efforts to rescue people from Harshil and Dharali.

"Till 8 A.M. on Saturday, the ITBP jawans have been shifted to Matli," Uttarkashi Police said in a post on social media platform X. "People stranded in the disaster-hit are are being airlifted," the post read. Uttarkashi Cloudburst: 409 Rescued So Far From Flood-Hit Areas in Uttarakhand; More Rescue Officials Rushed in.

Rescue, Relief Operation Underway in Uttarkashi

Chinook and Cheetah helicopters have been airlifting stranded pilgrims to the higher reaches of Dharali and Harsil, while medical teams positioned at multiple locations are attending to the affected people. The relief and rescue team comprising over 800 members, from the Army, ITBP, NDRF, SDRF, state government and local administration, are contributing to the rescue operation, while multiple medical teams are deployed in Dharali, Harsil and Matli to provide quick first-aid treatment to affected people.

The rescue teams have evacuated 382 people from Harsil, one of the places hit by the raging flash floods. Two Chinook helicopters, 2 MI-17 and four Air Force helicopters have been put in service to airlift people stuck in cloudburst-hit zones. Uttarkashi Cloudburst: 50 Civilians, JCO, 8 Jawans Still Missing After Flash Flood and Landslides in Uttarakhand’s Dharali.

In the mudslide-hit zone, 274 people were airlifted from Gangotri to Harsil, 19 shifted from Gangotri to Neelang, 260 from Harsil to Matli, 112 from Harsil to Jolly Grant airstrip and 382 from Harsil. The state Food and Supply Department is also making meal arrangements for the displaced population and is sending them to ground zero.

In Dharali, at least 50 civilians, eight jawans and a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) are still missing after a cloudburst triggered flash floods and landslides on August 5. After the cloudburst, the area remains largely inaccessible, with key road links at Bartwari, Linchigad, Gangrani, Harsil, and Dharali severely damaged. The Army and Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel are providing the stranded tourists with food, medical aid, and shelter.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 09, 2025 10:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).