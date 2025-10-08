From left: Brig Manjit Singh Rana, Dr Theo Hengstermann, Mr Neset Tukenmez, Mr Pavan G Ranga, and Mrs V Anuradha at the signing of the pollution monitoring partnership

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 8: Rangsons Aerospace, a leading product technology firm for aerospace, defence and homeland security, today announced a long-term collaboration with Optimare India to develop and produce advanced Pollution Monitoring/Surveillance Systems (PMS/PSS).

The initiative brings together Optimare India's domain expertise in pollution detection and Rangsons Aerospace's strengths in mission-critical integration, avionics, and embedded systems. Under this partnership, Rangsons will serve as the production hub, ensuring scalability, lifecycle support, and strong alignment with the Government of India's Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat vision.

The Pollution Monitoring/Surveillance Systems can be deployed across naval aircraft, UAVs, and maritime platforms, equipped with advanced payloads capable of detecting oil spills, chemical discharges, and hazardous pollutants with real-time data relay. This dual-use technology enhances national defence preparedness while safeguarding India's maritime environment.

Pavan Ranga, Managing Director, Rangsons Aerospace, said, "This collaboration marks a proud moment for Rangsons Aerospace as we work on a mission of national importance. By combining Optimare's globally respected pollution detection expertise with our integration and indigenous manufacturing capabilities, we are creating a world-class solution tailored for India. This is more than a technology partnership--it is about strengthening self-reliance, protecting our environment, and building long-term capacity for the country's defence ecosystem."

Brig MS Rana, Optimare India, added, "Our partnership with Rangsons marks the beginning of a long-term technology and industrial collaboration, establishing a sustainable, home-grown pollution monitoring capability for the Indian Government's maritime guarding agencies ."

This initiative not only strengthens India's self-reliance in critical defence technologies but also supports environmental safeguarding through advanced surveillance systems.

Rangsons Aerospace is part of NR Group, a 75-year-old diversified business group based in Mysore. Rangsons Aerospace is one of India's leading Product Technology Solutions companies. It has three world class facilities across Bangalore and Mysore. Its product lines include Satellite Communications systems, Airborne Thermal management and Fluid distribution solutions. Rangsons is a Tier 1 partner to global aerospace majors such as Boeing, GE, Honeywell among others. It also supplies several critical systems to Indian majors such as ISRO, Indian Navy, HAL and others. Rangsons Aerospace is dedicated to leveraging technology to develop innovative solutions that will help in achieving our India's goal of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

OPTIMARE was founded in 1992 as OPTIMARE GmbH. The primary goal of the company was to equip aircraft with sensor systems for remote sensing of marine pollution. Shortly after, the company has strongly expanded its activities and has transferred its expertise also to new applications, as for example underwater systems and polar survey aircraft. Optimare offer customised complete solutions for airborne surveillance and reconnaissance. Our specially developed mission systems and remote sensing sensors play a crucial role for real-time situational awarness. Mission equipment from OPTIMARE has been used on numerous types of airborne platforms worldwide, e.g., Dornier 228, Airbus DS CN235, Airbus DS C295, Saab 340, Basler BT-67, Bo-105, BN Islander, EMB-110, LET-410 and others. Since its inception OPTIMARE has been engaged in various airborne projects worldwide.

