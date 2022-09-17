Madurai/Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 17 (ANI/PNN): Ray Architects, a well-known name in artistic space design and consultation based in Tamil Nadu, has announced plans for pan-India expansion to serve commercial and residential interior design, architecture, and construction design.

Ray Architects, founded in 2009 by Rengarajan Srinivasan in Coimbatore and Madurai, Tamil Nadu, is into the design of luxury projects exceeding Rs 2 crore per unit with customised handcrafted unique works. Over 1,000 luxury homes in India and around the world have had their artistic spaces designed and consulted by the company.

Ray Architects' founder, Rengarajan Srinivasan, stated, "Ray Architects was founded in 2009 as an artistic space-designing studio in India." We made it a point that every space we design begins with a sketch on our designers' desks, is customised to the client's vision, delivered with virtual reality (VR) walkthrough experience even before it is brought to life."

Rengarajan, who has lived in the United States for over eight years and visited 25 countries, decided to launch Ray Architects from the streets of Lisbon, Portugal. "We emphasise customization to add personality and vibrancy to the space." We have our own artistic studio where we make every element of the space from scratch, such as the chandelier, rugs, sofa, and chairs. "We will be opening design cum offices across India very soon," Rengarajan said.

Website: https://rayarchitects.com/

Rengarajan Srinivasan LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/in/rengarajan-srinivasan-4ab924202/

