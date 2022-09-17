England Legends will take on West Indies Legends in the ongoing 2022 Road Safety World Series today. The clash will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on September 17, 2022 (Saturday) as the two teams aim for a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for England Legends vs West Indies Legends, 2022 Road Safety World Series live streaming details, scroll down below. Road Safety World Series 2022 Points Table Live Updated: Sri Lanka Legends Replace India Legends at Top of Table With Second Consecutive Victory

Windies team have already clinched a win in this T20 league while England Legends are still in search of their maiden victory. Brian Lara-led team would look to get their second win of the campaign in this match as they sit third in the points table with three points, just behind India Legends.

When Is England Legends vs West Indies Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 Match (Know Date, Time And Venue)

The England Legends vs West Indies Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 match will be played at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on September 17, 2022 (Saturday). The game has a start time of 07:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch England Legends vs West Indies Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 Match Live Telecast On TV?

Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting rights for Road Safety World Series 2022 in India. Fans can tune into Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex Superhit and Sports 18 SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of the ENG-L vs WI-L Road Safety World Series 2022 match on TV.

How To Watch England Legends vs West Indies Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 Match Live Streaming Online?

Voot, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will live stream England Legends vs West Indies Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into the Voot app and website to catch the action live for free. The match can also be watched on JioTV for Jio subscribers.

