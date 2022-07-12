Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 12 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Tuesday it has cancelled the Certificate of Registration of four non-banking financial companies (NBFCs).

The NBFCs whose Certificate of Registration has been cancelled include Kanva Shree Credit Private Limited (formerly known as MCI Leasing Private Limited), Williamson Magor & Co. Ltd, Galaxy Capital Finance Limited and SRS Finance Limited.

Also Read | IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2022 Stat Highlights: All-Round India Clinch 10-Wicket Win To Take Series Lead.

"The Reserve Bank of India, in exercise of powers conferred on it under Section 45-IA (6) of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, has cancelled the Certificate of Registration of the following companies," the RBI said in a statement.

The RBI issued cancellation order for Kanva Shree Credit Private Limited (formerly known as MCI Leasing Private Limited) on June 8, 2022.

Also Read | Nothing Phone (1) With Snapdragon 778G+ SoC Now Official, Check Price & Other Details Here.

For the other three NBFCs the cancellation order was issued on June 29, 2022, the RBI said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)