An absolutely dominant performance from India in all facets of the game helped them outclass England by 10 wickets in the first ODI at The Oval on Tuesday, July 12. The chief architect of this famous victory was Jasprit Bumrah (6/19), who snared his career-best figures in ODIs to skittle England out for just 110 runs. Later, skipper Rohit Sharma (76*) and Shikhar Dhawan (31*) rolled back the days of them opening together as India knocked off these runs pretty comfortably in just 18.4 overs. With this win, India have taken a 1-0 lead in this three-game ODI series. Jasprit Bumrah Takes Sensational Five-Wicket Haul During IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2022

Winning the toss and choosing to bowl first turned out to be the perfect decision for Rohit Sharma as the Indian pacers exploited the overcast conditions pretty nicely. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami (3/31) rattled England's much-famed batting line-up, which fell like a house of cards. Top players like Jason Roy, Joe Root, Ben Stokes and Liam Livingstone registered ducks to their names--something that massively dented England's hopes of putting up a score of some competitiveness.

But it was not to be as England just weren't able to put together one strong partnership that would help them recover the innings. When Bumrah and Shami wreaked havoc, Prasidh Krishna (1/26) too got into the act when he took a low catch off his own bowling to send back Moeen Ali. Skipper Jos Buttler was England's best batter with 30 runs and David Willey did try to mount a fightback with 21. But in the end, India and Bumrah were too hot to handle as the Englishmen managed just 110 runs.

Chasing a low score, India very well could have lost Shikhar Dhawan in the first ball of the innings after a mix-up with skipper Sharma at the crease almost resulted in his run-out. But since that moment, both batters looked in complete control. While Dhawan announced his return to the ODI team in style with two cracking cover drives, Sharma continued to pounce on repeated short deliveries bowled by England. Traditionally known to be a good player of the short ball, he pulled everything he could to bring up some quick runs and his 45th ODI fifty. Eventually, it was Dhawan, who hit the winning runs as India romped home with a series lead.

Here are some stat highlights of the match:

#This was India's first 10-wicket win over England in ODIs.

#Jasprit Bumrah's 6/19 is the best figures of his ODI career so far.

#He also now has the best figures by an Indian bowler against England in ODIs.

#Bumrah also has the best figures by an Indian bowler in ODIs.

#Mohammed Shami completed 150 ODI wickets and became the fastest Indian to do so.

#The Rohit Sharma- Shikhar Dhawan combination completed 5000 runs as an opening pair in ODIs.

#Rohit Sharma scored his 45th ODI fifty

#He and Dhawan now have registered their 18th 100+ stand in ODIs.

Both teams would now shift their attention to the 2nd ODI, which would be played at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Thursday, July 14. While India would eye a series win, England will hope to have better performance and draw level the series.

