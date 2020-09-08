New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India on Monday released the report of Expert Committee under the chairmanship of KV Kamath which was constituted to make recommendations on the required financial parameters to be factored in the resolution plans under the 'Resolution Framework for Covid19-related Stress'.

An RBI release said that the recommendations of the committee have been broadly accepted by the Reserve Bank.

Also Read | China Claims Indian Army Soldiers ‘Crossed LAC’ in Shenpao Mountain Near Pangong Tso Lake, ‘Fired Warning Shots’.

It said the committee submitted its report to the Reserve Bank on September 4, 2020, which is being placed on the RBI website.

The committee has recommended financial parameters that include aspects related to leverage, liquidity and debt serviceability. It has recommended financial ratios for 26 sectors which could be factored by lending institutions while finalizing a resolution plan for a borrower.

Also Read | Shahid Kapoor Says ‘Blessed to Have You In My Life’ As He Wishes Wifey Mira Rajput On Her Birthday (View Post).

"The recommendations of the Committee have been broadly accepted by the Reserve Bank. Accordingly, a follow up circular to the Resolution Framework guidelines announced in August 6, 2020, has been issued today by the Reserve Bank specifying five specific financial ratios and the sector-specific thresholds for each ratio in respect of 26 sectors to be taken into account while finalising the resolution plans," the release said.

It said that in respect of other sectors where certain ratios have not been specified, the lenders shall make their own assessment keeping in view the contours of the circular dated August 6, 2020 and the follow-up circular issued today.

The Reserve Bank had on August 7 announced the constitution of the expert committee under Kamath to "make recommendations on the required financial parameters to be factored in the resolution plans under the 'Resolution Framework for COVID19-related stress' along with sector specific benchmark ranges for such parameters. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)