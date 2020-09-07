Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput celebrates her birthday on September 7 and while loads of wishes have poured in for the actor's lady love from his fans as well as colleagues, the actor finally took to Instagram himself to share a post wishing her. Earlier today, we saw Shahid's brother, Ishaan Khatter posting a cute story on Instagram as he wished Mira aka his 'Bhabhidoo' and now Shahid shared a rather emotional post for her birthday. The actor also shared a gorgeous picture of Mira along with the post. Shahid Kapoor And Mira's Son Zain Turns Two; The Couple Is 'Obsessing' Over Him With Cars And Trucks (View Pics).

Taking to Instagram, Shahid Kapoor penned a beautiful message for his wifey and we have to say that's one hell of a sweet gesture from a loving husband. Sharing a gorgeous snap of Mira, he wrote, "Happy birthday my love. You are beautiful inside out. And I am blessed to have you in my life." The post has received a lot of love from Shahid's fans who also sent warm wishes for Mira Rajput on her birthday. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Neha Dhupia - How B-town Mommies are Flaunting the Artistic Side of their Babies.

Check Out the Post Here:

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput had tied the knot in July 2015 and completed five years of marital bliss this year. The couple are known to share adorable posts for one another on Instagram. On the work front, Shahid Kapoor is all set to be seen in Jersey next and recently also got back on the sets of the film. The film is a remake of Nani starrer South film.

