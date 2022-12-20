New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Annual Awards ceremony of the Rubber, Chemical and Petrochemical Skill Development Council (RCPSDC) witnessed one of the largest gatherings of stakeholders to celebrate skilling excellence by felicitating the best performers in the skilling ecosystem.

The awards evening doubled up as a Summit since an array of senior officials from the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE), the National Corporation for Vocational Education & Training (NCVET), National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), besides a large number of industry captains, Industry Association, Academia, trainers, assessors, and other stakeholders participated.

Also Read | The Noida District Court Has Issued Summons to Two Employees of a Delhi Based Private … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

Recounting his first-hand experience of working closely with the Rubber sector in Assam in his earlier innings as Principal Secretary of the state, Chief Guest of the event KK Dwivedi, IAS, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India stated there was an urgent need to equip the fast-growing Rubber sector with skilled workforce both in tapping and processing. The Rubber and Chemical sector is expected to grow at 8-10% in the next few years and will require a continuous supply of a large skilled workforce. By upskilling one of the largest segments of the economy comprising the Rubber, Chemical and Petrochemical sectors, RCPSDC is best placed to be a driver of India's economic growth. For that, all the stakeholders need to come in support of the sector skill council. Government is taking Rubber, Chemical and Petrochemical as a priority sector and is committed to creating an empowering ecosystem, Dwivedi added.

Hena Usman, IPoS, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India, Lt Col Gunjan Chowdhary, Director, National Corporation for Vocational Education & Training (NCVET), Dr Maneesh Mishra, Executive Vice President, National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), Dr Deepak Paliwal, Joint Director, Pandit Sunderlal Sharma Central Institute of Vocational Education (PSSCIVE), Bhopal and Dr Vinay Swarup Mehrotra, Professor, National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) graced the occasion as guests of honour.

Also Read | Hyundai Kona Next Generation Globally Unveiled With New Powertain Options; Check Out All Details Here.

In his welcome address, Vinod Patkotwar, Chairman, RCPSDC emphasised the need to bring more scale to the skilling programmes in the country so as to fulfil the demand for a skilled workforce not only domestically but abroad also.

A key highlight of RCPSDC Awards 2022 was a panel discussion on the theme "Skill-based training is the future for empowered India" with a high-powered panel comprising leaders from industry and associations including Ramesh Kejriwal, President, All India Rubber Industries Association (AIRIA), Vinay D. Patil, President, Indian Specialty Chemicals Manufacturers Association (ISCMA), Prof. (Dr.) Rihan Khan Suri, Pro Vice Chancellor, Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU), Sisir Jalan, President, Indian Plastics Federation (IPF) and Prabhsaran Singh, Secretary - Northern Region, Indian Chemical Council.

The discussion was moderated by Shailendra Singh, Founder & CEO, Sustain Mantra.

The occasion marked the completion of 10 years of RCPSDC.

Speaking on the occasion, Saif Mohammad, CEO, RCPSDC stated, "RCPSDC has sterling achievements to its credit in its journey of last 10 years. Over 110 NSQF-aligned qualifications have been developed in the Rubber, Chemical and Petrochemical sectors as building blocks of a robust ecosystem. Skill gap studies have been undertaken in 20 relevant states & UTs. Over 2.5 lakh have received training so far with successful outcomes. RCPSDC has forged 32 Government tie-ups and 23 University collaborations in a unique industry-academia tie-up. 100+ training partners have been affiliated. 1300+ trainers besides 650+ assessors have been certified by RCPSDC. An interactive mobile app and job portal developed by RCPSDC is in service for the trainees."

The awards evening witnessed the exchange of MoUs by RCPSDC with the Government Tool Room & Training Centre (Karnataka) for the execution of dual certification programmes, with Bahadurgarh Chamber of Commerce and Industries for implementation of Re- skilling and Up-skilling programs under various state / central Government Schemes and with Rabindranath Tagore University for B. Voc, DVoc and other undergraduate programs.

Through an audio-visual presentation, the participants were updated on the achievements of Project "Utthaan" and how the same is transforming the lives of neglected strata of society. Launched recently by RCPSDC in association with the Government of Uttarakhand and UNDP, the Project "Utthaan" is a key project aimed at upskilling the workforce (both unorganised or organised) in plastic waste segregation, processing and recycling job roles. In the first phase, 205 sanitation workers have been trained under the project. On the occasion, Special Recognition was conferred on Dr Pradeep Mehta, State Head, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for the project Utthaan, wherein the training being imparted by Lok Bharti Group, an affiliated training partner of RCPSDC and Rajiv Pandey, Assistant Director, Urban Development Directorate, State Urban Development Agency (SUDA), Government of Uttarakhand.

Amongst industry partners, Special Awards were received by JK Tyre & Industries (Best Industry Partner - Rubber), Varroc Polymers (Best Industry Partner - CPC) and Bridgestone India (Best CSR Project).

Training Partners were recognised across different training methodologies. Prerna Group (Best Training Partner- RPL BICE), Yashaswi Group (Best Training Partner - NAPS), Wayline Management Consultants (Best Training Partner- RPL) and VDA Technologies (Best Training Partner - STT) were adjudged the winners.

Mercer Mettl (Best Assessment Agency - 1st Prize), and Trendsetters Skill Assessors Private Limited (Best Assessment Agency - 2nd Prize) received the awards as best assessment agencies.

Best trainers and assessor's awards went to - Abhinav Swami (Best Trainer - CPC), Abdul Raoof A (Best Trainer - Rubber), Pushpendra Singh Arya (Best Assessor - Rubber) and Manash Jyoti (Best Assessor - CPC).

The best trainees were chosen from amongst a large number of entries - Sunita Devi (Best Trainee - Plastic Waste Management & Segregator 1st Prize), Shobha (Best Trainee - Plastic Waste Management & Segregator 2nd Prize), Sandeep Prajapati (Best Trainee CPC 1st Prize), Azad Mansuri (Best Trainee - CPC 2nd Prize), Dipali Das (Best Trainee - NR Plantation 1st Prize), Sudip Sarkar (Best Trainee - NR Plantation 2nd Prize), Kanchan Dashrath More (Best Trainee - Rubber Manufacturing 1st Prize), Akash (Best Trainee - Rubber Manufacturing 2nd Prize).

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)