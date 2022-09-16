New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Health is our most precious gift; without health, we cannot enjoy life. With health, life is full of possibilities and joy. It is the most important thing we can give those we love, including ourselves.

We must choose and serve the healthiest foods grown and produced under the strictest vigilance, without harmful chemicals, and under a process that protects against bacterial and other toxic substances.

Also Read | Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Andheri Market Shut Following Heavy Rainfall.

Tomatoes - such as our beautiful canned Red Gold Tomatoes from Europe - have many health benefits. Highly nutritious, they can help boost immunity and restore the body's micro-elements and minerals. Even a single tomato brings remarkable benefits: rich in vitamin A, vitamin C, potassium, minerals, fibre, soluble protein, and antioxidants such as lycopene, which helps ward off infection, promotes heart- health, and is being researched for anti-cancer qualities. Tomatoes have no cholesterol and are shown to lower the body's sugar levels.

And joy is so important: all over the world, people love tomatoes!For example, Italy's pizza and pasta are so delicious with their bright red topping of luscious, canned tomatoes! Greece uses them for stews, America for chilli or gumbo, and China simmers canned tomatoes with egg and noodle soup. In India, canned tomatoes are simmered with meat, fish, eggs, and vegetables or even sweetened to make desserts. Throughout the world's kitchens, canned tomatoes are a "must have" ingredient, eaten often and enthusiastically.

Also Read | Happy Jivitputrika Vrat 2022 Wishes, Images & Quotes To Send on Jitiya Fasting Day.

Canned Red Gold Tomatoes from Europe preserve the freshness of the world's most delicious and unique tomatoes. Grown in fertile volcanic soil, under the Mediterranean sun, they are preserved in a time-honoured fashion, using up-to-date technology. Sitting in their cans, on the shelf, they are ready when you are.

Why Choose Red Gold Tomatoes from EuropeWith their abundant nutrition, health benefits, and controlled, careful processing, Red Gold Canned Tomatoes from Europe are the perfect choice for any cook, whether home cook, master chef, or gourmet, across the world.

And they come in a variety of forms: whole peeled tomatoes, chopped tomatoes, and cherry tomatoes, each with its special character to give that extra zing to your specialities. Now, these are available to you, and so convenient! Just use straight away, no need to peel or chop.

Guglielmo Vaccaro, President of OI Pomodoro da Industria Centro Sud Italia, says, "India offers immense potential for our world-famous products. The cuisines and flavours here are unique, authentic, and flavourful owing to their diversity. Canned tomatoes are a perfect ingredient for preparing scrumptious recipes and they are always available, both for chefs and home cooks! Just open the can!"

Red Gold Tomatoes from Europe are available in India in all modern retail stores and e-commerce. Experience the delicious and wholesome world-acclaimed Red Gold Tomatoes from Europe for a healthy life!

Red Gold Tomatoes from Europe is the name of the campaign managed by the Italian association OI Pomodoro da Industria Centro Sud and co-funded by the European Union to raise awareness of EU canned tomatoes 100 per cent made in Europe. EU canned tomatoes are produced by a traditional process that keeps intact all the flavours of the fruit, picked at the peak of its ripeness and aroma.

For in-depth insights into the European and Italian tomato industry or for some delicious recipes using canned tomatoes, visit our website www.redgoldtomatoesfromeurope.com and follow us on Instagram @redgoldtomatoesfromeurope and on Facebook @redgoldtomatoesfromeurope.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)