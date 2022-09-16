According to the Mumbai Traffic Police, there is slow vehicular movement at Kamaraj Nagar in Ghatkopar due to tempo breakdown.Check Tweet:
Due to tempo breakdown, northbound vehicular movement is slow at Kamaraj Nagar #MTPTrafficUpdates— Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) September 16, 2022
A local train from Bandra to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus or CSMT has been cancelled.
Following heavy rainfall, authorities have shut Andheri market. Several parts of Mumbai have been receiving heavy rains since last night.
Commuters in Mumbai and Thane are complaining about waterlogging and low visibility due to heavy rainfall.
Heavy Rains Lashing in #Thane & #Mumbai Eince Early Morning ...Also Very Low Visibility & water logging everywhere #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/Fu7oZjT4yl— Dr. Mahesh Joshi (@MaheshJoshi_MJ) September 16, 2022
Day full of baarish… #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/e9TiXoD6tT— Mohammed Futurewala (@MFuturewala) September 16, 2022
Waterlogging on the #Mumbai-#Ahmedabad national highway at #Vasai on Friday morning, following heavy rains. #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/zRSXR6rbOi— Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) September 16, 2022
Waterlogging has been reported at Andheri Subway. However, vehicular movement at Andheri subway remain undisrupted.
Mumbai Rains #Waterlogging #Andheri #Subway#MumbaiRains #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/iiOtUjx6qE— Chaudhary Parvez (@ChaudharyParvez) September 16, 2022
Heavy rainfall has caused severe waterlogging at Vandana and Ghodbunder roads in Mumbai. Commuters are advised to avoid waterlogged roads.
According to last update from Central and Western Railways, locals trains on Western, Central, Harbour and Trans Harbour lines are running normally.
Heavy rainfall continues in parts of Mumbai, Thane and other cities. In Mumbai, vehicular movement is slow at the Shankarwadi bus stop, northbound due to Jogeshwari subway work.
Mumbai, September 16: Mumbaikars woke up to a rainy morning as the city continue to remain battered by heavy rains. IMD Scientist KS Hosalikar said that there is a possibility of moderate to intense spells of rain during the next 3 to 4 hours. "Mumbai and around received mod to heavy rains in past 24 hrs. Next 48 hrs, the possibility of heavy rains (sic)," he said in his tweet. As heavy rains continue to lash Mumbai and its neighbouring areas, the city reported waterlogging and long traffic snarls. Catch live updates on Mumbai rains, Mumbai traffic, Mumbai local train status and other important happenings related to heavy rainfall in the city.
The Western Railway and Central Railway took to Twitter to update citizens about the Mumbai Local Trains. The railways said that trains were running normally on the Central, Western, Harbour and Trans Harbour Line. Besides Mumbai, neighbouring Thane also witnessed heavy downpours. The Thane police requested Thanekares to use local trains instead of vehicles for travel for the next 2-3 days. The city also observed huge traffic snarls. Besides Mumbai and Thane, even Navi Mumbai witnessed waterlogging after overnight rains. Mumbai Rains: Heavy Rainfall Causes Waterlogging, Traffic Snarls; Mumbaikars Share Photos and Videos With #MumbaiRains.
A civic official said that the Island city, the eastern suburbs and western suburbs recorded an average rainfall of 37.71 mm, 43.38 mm and 36.88 mm respectively in the last 24 hours, reports Free Press Journal. The BMC also said that there is a possibility of moderate rain in the city and suburbs. "Possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places," the BMC said. It also issues warning for high tide and low tide. As per the civic body, there will be a 3.77 metres hide tide at 03:35 pm and 3.46 metres high tide at 03:17 pm. A low tide of 1.32 metres is likley at around 21:11 pm.