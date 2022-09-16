Mumbai, September 16: Mumbaikars woke up to a rainy morning as the city continue to remain battered by heavy rains. IMD Scientist KS Hosalikar said that there is a possibility of moderate to intense spells of rain during the next 3 to 4 hours. "Mumbai and around received mod to heavy rains in past 24 hrs. Next 48 hrs, the possibility of heavy rains (sic)," he said in his tweet. As heavy rains continue to lash Mumbai and its neighbouring areas, the city reported waterlogging and long traffic snarls. Catch live updates on Mumbai rains, Mumbai traffic, Mumbai local train status and other important happenings related to heavy rainfall in the city.

The Western Railway and Central Railway took to Twitter to update citizens about the Mumbai Local Trains. The railways said that trains were running normally on the Central, Western, Harbour and Trans Harbour Line. Besides Mumbai, neighbouring Thane also witnessed heavy downpours. The Thane police requested Thanekares to use local trains instead of vehicles for travel for the next 2-3 days. The city also observed huge traffic snarls. Besides Mumbai and Thane, even Navi Mumbai witnessed waterlogging after overnight rains. Mumbai Rains: Heavy Rainfall Causes Waterlogging, Traffic Snarls; Mumbaikars Share Photos and Videos With #MumbaiRains.

A civic official said that the Island city, the eastern suburbs and western suburbs recorded an average rainfall of 37.71 mm, 43.38 mm and 36.88 mm respectively in the last 24 hours, reports Free Press Journal. The BMC also said that there is a possibility of moderate rain in the city and suburbs. "Possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places," the BMC said. It also issues warning for high tide and low tide. As per the civic body, there will be a 3.77 metres hide tide at 03:35 pm and 3.46 metres high tide at 03:17 pm. A low tide of 1.32 metres is likley at around 21:11 pm.