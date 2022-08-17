New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI/SRV): With the constant change in business dynamics, every organization now looks at a highly experienced and extremely talented leader at the helm to steer the organization in the right direction. Over the past few years, we have witnessed a rapid change in CXO leadership hiring as organizations today want leaders who can help set vision and strategy, drive the business, and take the organization to the path of sustainable growth. Sapphire Human Solutions in partnership with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry recently launched the CXO Moves Annual Report 2021-22 during a day-long conference titled 2nd Annual Leadership Hiring Conclave 2022 at Hotel Taj Santacruz, Mumbai.

Ankit Bansal, Founder and CEO, of Sapphire Human Solutions, while addressing the audience during the conclave said, "India is ready to lead and play a crucial role in the global economy. As the lines become blurred between the new normal and business usuals companies have demonstrated strong resilience and appetence for growth. This is evident in the huge search that we have seen in the CXO hirings which are captured in the CXO Moves Annual report for the financial year 2021-22. The rise and demand for leaders is a definitive indicator of India Inc.'s conviction for growth in the next 18-24 months." The CXO Moves Annual Report book is a study of c-suite movements in India and was launched in presence of Deo Shankar Tripathi, MD and CEO, Aadhar Housing Finance; Ankit Bansal, Founder and CEO, Sapphire Human Solutions; Rishi Kapoor, Partner and Business Head, Sapphire Connect and Vinti Mehrotra, Joint Director, FICCI. This book captures and reflects around 5000+ leadership movements for FY 21-22 which clearly shows how leaders are moving across industries as well as roles. Further adding to this, Arun Chawla, Director General, FICCI said, "Leadership Hiring has indeed become a critical lever for organizations to transform, innovate and reinvent. There have been multiple movements of CXOs over the last 12 months not just within the organizations but also within sectors. It is therefore important to track down these transitions for our understanding of evolving dynamics of CXOs."

The conference focused on various aspects of leadership hiring, beginning with Deo Shankar Tripathi, MD and CEO, Aadhar Housing Finance who in his address 'Hiring Leaders: Choosing a Leader, not a Boss' said, "People are the backbone of any organization, and the leaders who sit on top at different ladders make the people energized to run the organization. A leader and boss both have a common objective which is to achieve their goals and run the organization. The only difference between both is the process of managing the organization which is different. One uses authority and command, the other uses to influence and relates to its people."

In the inaugural discussion on 'Talent at the top: Steering Digital Transformation, Driving Growth and Restructuring Business' when asked whether you would look for leadership roles within the organizations, KN Murali, Vice President - Human Resources and Administration, NTT, said, "In the current circumstances our preferences would be to look for people from within the organizations as it shows a positive cultural tone. But equally if not more important in volatile times understanding the nuances of the business and understanding the nuances of people angle would be important." Talking about cross-sector hirings, Ruhie Pande, Chief Human Resources Officer, Godrej Housing Finance & Godrej Fund Management said, "Post the great resignation there is a genuine dearth especially at the mid-level to senior management and in the top management in terms of the leadership roles. I also feel that cross-sector movement adds a lot of innovation, as we see a challenge in a particular sector and we see a disruption of that sort already in another sector."

In another session focussing on employer branding, Roshni Wadhwa, Director HR, L'Oreal India, said, "Today we see there is a huge rise in social media, there is a huge rise of digital and we cannot forget about the great resignation reshuffle that is happening around us. This has led a lot of organizations to go back to the drawing board and rethink their employer branding which is not just a good thing to have but has become a very strategic point where boardrooms are looking into." The conclave also focused on sessions such as War for Talent: Attracting and retaining the right talent; Diversity, equity and inclusion from 'nice to have' to 'must have'; Transforming the Great Resignation into the Great Hire and CXO Recruiting: Strategies to discover the right Contenders.

Talking about the Leadership Hiring Conclave, Rishi Kapoor, Partner and Business Head, Sapphire Connect, said, "In India, hiring at the c-suite or CXO level has seen an upward tick with multiple new hires and movements across companies, with management reshuffles and executives jumping ship between companies and start-ups. An initiative like this act as a catalyst for senior leadership as well as hiring managers in these rapidly evolving times which requires a change in mindset."

